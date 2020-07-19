Theatre Victoria Cancels Production of MATILDA

Theatre Victoria has cancelled its upcoming 2020 Summer Musical, Matilda.

"With the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases in Victoria and our Governor's orders, it made it impossible for us to continue the production in a safe manner," said Executive Director Michael Teer in a press release.

If you purchased tickets for Matilda you have three options:

Consider your ticket purchase as a donation to Theatre Victoria.

Turn your tickets in to comps for a future Theatre Victoria show

Request a refund of the ticket price minus any fees.

Email requests to loria@theatrevictoria.org. All requests must be submitted by Friday, August 15, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Include name of the ticket purchaser or order number. All refunds could take up to four weeks to process.

For Flex Pass Holders, Matilda tickets will go back into your Flex Pass for you to use in the news season of shows.

