The University of Texas at El Paso Virtual Spring Concert Will Stream Tonight

The performance can be streamed for free tonight at 6 p.m.

May. 12, 2021  

The University of Texas at El Paso's theatre and dance virtual spring concert will be streamed tonight, May 12, at 6pm, KTSM reports.

Dance and theatre classes were held online due to the pandemic. Because of this, the performance will not have an audience.

"I have nine fantastic students and I have to say the results are incredible," said Cristina Goletti chair of the Theatre and Dance department at UTEP. "I feel incredibly proud and lucky that I was witnessing such a journey."

The performance can be streamed for free tonight at 6 p.m. on the university's website at https://www.utep.edu/liberalarts/theatre-dance/index.html.

Read more at KTSM and watch the full report below:


