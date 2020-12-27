The Public Theater of San Antonio Announces Scholarships For Theater Majors

The Public Theater of San Antonio in partnership with the San Antonio Area Foundation has announced Scholarships for Theater Majors for the 2021-22 academic school year through the Joe Salek Scholarship for the Theater Arts Trust.

The Trust was created in honor of Joe Salek, whose years as Executive Director of the San Antonio Little Theater from 1949-1976 demonstrated his dedicated leadership and artistic inspiration and enriched the lives of all San Antonians.

Scholarships will be made available to students graduating from, or who have already graduated from any public or private high school in Bexar County. Prospective student applicants must major or concentrate in one or more of the following subjects related to the theater arts: Acting/Performance, Playwriting, Directing, Scenery and Costume Design, Theater Management.

Scholarship recipients will be selected based on academic achievement, experience, community involvement, and career goals. A minimum 3.0 GPA, sample theater work attachments and a letter of recommendation are required. Award is $1,500 per year for up to two years.

The Internal Universal Scholarship application is open now and closes January 31, 2021.

Scholarship information and application can be accessed at:

https://saafdn.org/students/scholarships/

For application questions or technical assistance, please contact:

Bernice Uresti at buresti@saafdn.org or (210) 228-3759.

If you would like to make a charitable contribution to the Joe Salek Scholarship for the Theater Arts Trust, please visit our website at www.thepublicsa.org.