The Public Theater of San Antonio Announces 2020-202ONE Season Announcement

The Public Theater of San Antonio has announced the shows that they will be producing in their upcoming 2020-202ONE Season!

Sept 10 - Oct 11 - Buyer & Cellar

by Jonathan Tolins

A hilarious comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. Alex is a struggling actor in L.A. working in the Malibu basement of a beloved megastar. Will Alex ever make upstairs?

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

Oct 15 - Nov 15 - Squeamish

by Aaron Mark

Phobia and compulsion are at work in this psychological horror about craving what terrifies us. Sharon is an Upper West Side shrink, longtime recovering alcoholic, and world-class 'hemophobe'. She finds herself in the South Plains of Texas...off her psychotropic drugs-after her nephew's sudden death.

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

Nov 19 - Dec 27 - Fully Committed

by Becky Mode

A side-splitting holiday comedy with forty diverse characters designed to be played by a single versatile performer. Sam, an out-of-work actress, works the red-hot reservation line at Manhattan's number-one restaurant. While juggling scheming socialites, name-dropping wannabes, fickle celebrities and egomaniacal bosses, can she manage to look out for herself?

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

Jan 14 - Feb 14 - Thurgood

by George Stevens, Jr.

Depicting the life of Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Supreme Court justice, and his role in the historic decision on the Brown v. Board of Education case, this is a story rich in history, humanity and humor

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

Feb 25 - Mar 28 - Empanada

by Anel I. Flores

The story of a Lesbiana en probaditas.

A sometimes-hilarious comedy, other times dramatic, and emotional story of the difficult challenges a Mexican-American is faced with when family, religion, cultura , and her inner truth come together.

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

Apr 8 - May 9 - Golda's Balcony

by William Gibson

A dramatic look at idealism, power, and the strength it takes to shape the destiny of a nation. This tight-knit story of war and peace opens in 1973, on the eve of the Yom Kippur War, and uses flashbacks as Golda tells the story of her life: her journey from her birthplace in Russia to her life in the United States.

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

May 13 - June 13 - I Am My Own Wife

by Doug Wright

A fascinating tale of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, a real-life German transvestite who managed to survive both the Nazi onslaught and the repressive East German Communist regime. Based on a true story, and inspired by interviews.

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

Jun 17 - Jun 27 - Fresh Ink New Works Fest

Two new productions will be presented as part of the new-works festival!

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

Jul 15 - Aug 15 - Ann

by Holland Taylor

A no-holds-barred portrait of Ann Richards, the legendary late Governor of Texas. This inspiring and hilarious play brings us face to face with a complex, colorful, and captivating character bigger than the state from which she hailed.

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

