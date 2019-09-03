The Magik Theatre Names New Artistic Director

The Magik Theatre is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Artistic Director, Anthony Runfola. An opportunity for the public to meet Runfola will be held on the morning of September 21, see below for details. Runfola, a twenty-year veteran in the field of Theatre for Young Audiences,will join The Magik Theatre in mid-October to lead the organization through its 26th season and beyond.

Prior to joining the company, he served as Director of Production at Childsplay, a professional theatre company in Tempe, Arizona. Runfola began his career with Childsplay as its first full-time Production Manager, where he developed the company's production department from the ground up. Runfola also served as an ensemble member and resident director. Runfola has been a guest director of plays and musicals for young people and adults at theatres including; Black Theatre Troupe, Teatro Bravo, Actors Theatre of Phoenix, Herberger Lunchtime Theatre, Stray Cat Theatre, The Magik Theatre, Geva Theatre Center, Scottsdale Community College, and Mesa Community College. He was also part of the inaugural cohort of ArtEquity, which offers training and consulting services to individuals and organizations on creating and sustaining a culture of equity and inclusion through arts and culture.

"Anthony is a proven leader in the theatre world, with a long record of directing Theatre for Young Audiences with the highest artistic quality and integrity," saidChief Executive Officer Frank Villani. "He helped build Childsplay into a well-respected international theatre company, and we expect him to be just as successful in leading Magik towards its future."

"The Magik Theatre is committed to bringing in the best talent to South Texas," said Jennifer Beldon Rosenblatt, President of the Board of Directors. "Anthony's talent and experience will certainly support our mission to spark the imagination of children, grow their young minds, and inspire creativity and a love of learning." "I'm thrilled to join the Magik family and continue to make The Magik Theatre a welcoming place for families to experience the joy and wonder of theatre," says Runfola.

"My family and I are proud to call San Antonio home and to serve the families of South Texas, one performance at a time."

Earlier in the summer, The Magik Theatre announced its 2019-2020 season, featuring seven inspiring and adventurous productions: Bunnicula, Tiny Tim's Christmas Carol, The Magical Piñata, Dragons Love Tacos, Charlotte's Weband a special two-act production of Ella Enchanted: The Musicalat the Empire Theatre.

The season will also include an extended run of A Charlie Brown Christmas, opening at the Empire Theatre on Dec. 12-15 and then closing at The Magik Theatre on Dec. 21-24, 2019. Shakespeare on the River returns to the Arneson Theatre at La Villita on Nov. 14-16, 2019 with a production of Romeo and Juliet. Marking the 26th season of Magik, these classic stories and exciting productions will come to life onstage beginning October 11, 2019, through July 5, 2020.

For more information about the 2019-2020 season, visit www.magiktheatre.orgor call The Magik Theatre Box Office at (210) 227-2751.





