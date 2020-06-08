The Magik Theatre Brings Back DRAGONS LOVE TACOS For Limited Time

As a result of Governor Abbott's recent announcement to reopen live performing arts centers with guidelines, the Magik Theatre is bringing the New York Times #1 bestselling children's book, Dragons Love Tacos, back on stage for a limited time only beginning June 13, 2020. Written by Adam Rubin, the production features iconic characters, salsa dancing, high paced antics, and of course, tacos. The production will welcome back audiences beginning June 13, officially closing out the season on June 21, 2020.

Dragons Love Tacos debuted at Magik this spring, originally scheduled from March 6 through April 11, 2020, but was postponed due to Stay-At-Home restrictions.

"Simple joys like enjoying a show can be especially meaningful right now - Magik has carefully considered how we can provide quality family entertainment for our audiences while still practicing social distancing," said CEO Frank Villani. "As a non-profit in service of San Antonio's youth and families, The Magik Theatre has been monitoring our community's situation regarding COVID-19 closely and will continue to follow city and state guidelines for health and safety."

As the city reopens phase three of the Governor's plan, which includes performing arts centers operating at fifty percent capacity with safety guidelines in place, The Magik Theatre will open its doors again with just a third of capacity using additional safety policies. These include administering a health and safety questionnaire for staff and actors, temperature checks before entering the building and requiring the use of face masks for patrons 2 years and older to keep guests and staff safe. Seating for patrons will be scaled back to allow for social distancing, special protocols for merchandise and concession sales will also be in place. The theatre will be cleaned by a third-party professional cleaning company after every performance. The theatre holds 579 seats and it will limit capacity to under 200 patrons.

Patrons are being asked to pre-order their tickets so that their seat location can be assigned by staff members to ensure social distancing is maintained between groups.

For a full list of health and safety measures, click HERE.

Scheduled performances will run June 13 - 21, Wednesday through Friday at 10:30 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Open to the public for audiences of under 200 people, advanced ticket purchases only, no tickets will be sold at the door.

The Magik Theatre will continue to follow guidelines provided by The City of San Antonio, the Texas Health and Human Services Department, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and any changes in scheduling will be updated on Magik's social media channels of Facebook and Instagram, and website.

Tickets are now on sale at MagikTheatre.org. For accessible or special seating requests, please contact the box office. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our Box Office at 210-227-2751 or info@magiktheatre.org. For information about our summer camps, email Education@magiktheatre.org or call 210-227-2751, ext. 300.

