The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Presents Grupo Animo in UNFILTERED & UNSOLICITED

The performance is on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7 p.m.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center has announced Grupo Animo’s 2023 summer theater production of “Unfiltered & Unsolicited – 30 Years Later: We’re Getting Stronger” on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. with free admission at the historic Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe St. San Antonio.

Grupo Animo is celebrating its 30th anniversary as the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center’s resident youth theater company, founded in 1993 and consisting of youth (ages 13-18) from all backgrounds and areas of San Antonio. Under the mentorship of professional teaching artists and directors, Grupo Animo company members are guided through a four-week summer theater experience, allowing youth a platform to make their voice heard through thought-provoking, engaging and culturally relevant, performance-based teatro/theatre. Instructors this summer include Texas-based artists Nicolas R. Valdez, Clint Taylor and Sarah Tijerina. Valdez and Taylor are both founding members of Grupo Animo, who attended the first theatre production in 1993.

Grupo Animo’s mission is to use teatro/theatre to instill an understanding of the value of culture, creativity, and community.


“After a very intensive four-week summer, exercising performance techniques of dialog, research and theatre games, the participants are ready to showcase their new work,” said Jorge Piña, Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center’s Theater Arts Director. “The name of this year’s production is significant and true; 30 years later, we continue to grow stronger together.”

“To have been one of the youngest founding members of Grupo Animo, the experiences I’ve gained through this unique teatro is what helped shape me into the artist and cultural arts educator I am today,” said Nicolas R. Valdez, Grupo Animo lead instructor and founding member. “At Grupo Animo, it’s critical that students are taught to use their natural talents to creatively express themselves, working cooperatively to share their thoughts and feelings about the world they live in, and I’m honored to be a part of this legacy.”


Friends and family members of Grupo Animo and Guadalupe community members are encouraged to attend this free event at the Guadalupe Theater. Open seating; first come, first served. To learn more about Grupo Animo, visit https://guadalupeculturalarts.org/classes/theater




