The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Celebrates 30 Years of the Guadalupe Dance Company

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center has announced a weekend of festivities to celebrate the Guadalupe Dance Company's 30th Anniversary accompanied by Mariachi Azteca de América on Friday and Saturday, October 1 and 2, 2021 at 8pm.



"Over the 30 years the Dance Company has forged ongoing relationships with choreographers, playwrights, composers, musicians, and actors who were commissioned to create new productions and is honored to have shared the stage with the San Antonio Symphony, Los Lobos, Lila Downs, Mono Blanco, Lourdes Perez, Eva Ybarra, Jesse Borrego, and Mariachi Azteca de América. We carry this experience along with the inspiration of our ancestors to celebrate this momentous occasion," Jeannette Chavez, Dance Director of the Guadalupe Dance Company said.



In-person tickets are available both days and there will be a live virtual ticket option on Friday, October 1. The performances will take place at Plaza Guadalupe,1327 Guadalupe St., an outdoor space with socially distanced seats. Masks are strongly encouraged.



Both evenings will commemorate 30 years of dance, tradition, and evolution with repertoire staples and audience favorites from the Mexican states of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Jalisco, Veracruz, Tamaulipas, and Puebla. Tickets will be $30 in honor of our 30 years. For more information, please visit: https://guadalupeculturalarts.org/celebrando-30-years-of-the-guadalupe-dance-company/