The Classic Theatre to Present Season 13 Outdoors

The Classic Theatre San Antonio has released the following season update:

We long to be together again with our artists and patrons to have a shared experience of live theatre. One of our greatest strengths pre-COVID was the intimacy of our space. In the current environment, it is one of our greatest challenges. We have been working diligently to figure out how to continue producing excellent theatre that is relevant, diverse, entertaining, and transformative, and at the same time keeps our patrons, artists, volunteers, and staff safe.

Because of the constraints of our current space, as long as social distancing is required in any form, The Classic will not be able to perform in our theatre. All indications are telling us that social distancing will be necessary well into the year 2021.

Given all of this, The Classic Theatre is making a bold move! Season 13 will be a season of Theatre in the Rough. We are moving outdoors. This will allow us to produce excellent theatre while adhering to proper physical distancing measures. We are working on some exciting collaborations to make this happen.

Our mission has not changed, and as we know more, we will continue to communicate our plans.

We look forward to seeing you, safely, and hopefully soon!

