Teatro Audaz Presents Mexican-American-Centered Play IT'S A WONDERFUL VIDA

Teatro Audaz presents the Texas premiere of "It's a Wonderful Vida," written by Herbert Siguenza and directed by Nora Moreno-Jarrell.

The play takes a darkly satirical look at Mexican-Americans during Christmas in 1957. Set in Corpus Christi, Texas, the play examines an immigrant family trying to assimilate and achieve the American dream that seems as fake as Santa Claus. Then, the Pacheco family gets an unexpected visit from Mexico that turns their whole world upside down.



While there are a few similarities between the play "It's a Wonderful Vida" and the film "It's a Wonderful Life," this play is not an adaptation. Instead of an angel earning his wings, Nick tries to earn his Santa hat. Highlights include the family dynamics, romance, and food.



WHEN: December 7 to December 17

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays at 5:30 p.m.



Playwright Herbert Siguenza will host a platica with audience and actors after the performance on Saturday, December 9.

McCreless Theater

799 W. Dewey Place, San Antonio, TX 78212



VIP (Early Entrance Seating): $35

General Admission: $25

Senior/Military/SATCO/ATAC: $20

Student: $15



Teatro Audaz is dedicated to exploring the varied experiences and cultures of Latinx people through producing and showcasing the creative talents of our artists. We aim to showcase the stories of, and serve the artists that we feel are most under-represented, including all BIPOC, LGBTQ, women, refugees, and immigrants. For more information, visit: Click Here.