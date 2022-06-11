Teatro Audaz Presents David Davila's THE MESQUITE TREE

Teatro Audaz continues its triumphant return to live productions with the latest play in their 2022 season dedicated to Latinx families. The Mesquite Tree, an American Tragedy, is a new family dramedy written by South Texas playwright David Davila (Manuel Vs the Statue of Liberty, The Aztec Pirates trilogy) and directed by Vanessa Rae Lerma.

The play, which centers around five generations of Tejana women who were all teen mothers, takes an up-close and personal look at generational cycles of poverty and their relationship to teen pregnancies in Mexican-American families. With a little bit of masa and some leftover meat, a single mother can make enough tamales to feed her family for an entire month; but Blanca wants more for her granddaughter than to be pregnant at fifteen and stuck in a small house in South Texas with all of her abuelas. Can she change her family's destiny before there's another mouth to feed?

San Antonio filmmaker Vanessa Rae Lerma (Most Likely To the Series) steers this theatrical workshop production by focusing on the bonds between these strong women and their painful relationships to regret and trauma. Joining Lerma on the creative team are Celeste Lozano (Assistant Dir & Costumes), Larry Martinez (Lighting Designer), Esther Burton (Scenic Designer), and Axa Soria (Sound Design). The Mesquite Tree, an American Tragedy stars Teatro Audaz artistic director Laura T. Garza, with Cindy Rod Martinez, Elise Lopez, Anastacia Islas, Elizabeth Ramirez (HBO Max/Home School Musical), and Alejandra Wagnon. David Davila is an award-winning playwright and comedian from the Rio Grande Valley who strives to tell the many stories of South Texas. Winner of the New American Voices National Playwriting award and the National New Play Network Smith Prize for political theatre, his work stands at the intersection of queer culture and mestizaje ranging from plays and musicals to poetry and stand-up comedy. Teatro Audaz is dedicated to exploring the varied experiences. cultures, and languages of Latinx people through producing and showcasing the creative talents of Latinx artists. through theatrical experiences in San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

Teatro Audaz is currently in residence at the Public Theater of San Antonio. Their 2022 season, "Familia es Todo," seeks to magnify the stories of Latinx families from all walks of life. Along with The Mesquite Tree, this season includes Man of the Flesh by Octavio Solis, Mariachi Girl by Roxanne Schroeder-Arce, and Bad Hombres / Good Wives by Herbert Siguenza.

Tickets: $15 - $25 https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/65232