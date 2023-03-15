Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 15, 2023  

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL To be Presented at Magik Theatre This Summer The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, featuring book by Joe Tracz, and music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, will run JULY 1 - AUGUST 6, 2023 at Magik Theatre.

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can't control, a destiny he doesn't want, and a mythology textbook's worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed in his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him.

Adapted from the best-selling book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed mythical adventure.

Peformance Details:

RECOMMENDED FOR AGES 10 +

ESTIMATED RUN TIME: Approximately 2 hours with a 15 minute intermission

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES INCLUDE
American Sign Language Interpreted Performance
Sensory-Friendly Performance
Pay What You Wish Performances

Tickets $27 - $38

Learn more at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230803®id=142&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.magiktheatre.org%2Fthe-lightning-thief%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Phone: (210) 227-2751
Email: info@magiktheatre.org
Magik Theatre - 420 S Alamo, San Antonio, TX 78205




BOUND BY TRUTH Comes to San Antonio This Month Photo
BOUND BY TRUTH Comes to San Antonio This Month
The Classic Theatre of San Antonio is bringing Bound by Truth, the award-winning work of local female playwright Sheila Rinear, to Mission Concepción on March 26, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.
Guadalupe Cultural Arts Centers Theater Arts Program Presents CHATOS BRIDGE Photo
Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's Theater Arts Program Presents CHATO'S BRIDGE
Written by Mono Riojas Aguilar and directed by Georgette Maria Lockwood, “Chato's Bridge” will be held at the historic Guadalupe Theater from March 23-March 26, presented by the Guadalupe Cultural Art Center's Theater Arts program.
Cast And Creative Team Announced For THE PAJAMA GAME At The Public Theater of San Ant Photo
Cast And Creative Team Announced For THE PAJAMA GAME At The Public Theater of San Antonio
The spring, The Pajama Game will play in the Russell Hill Rogers Theater at The Public Theater of San Antonio, the longest-running theatre company in Texas.
Dino Safari: A Walk-Thru Adventure to Open At The Shops At Rivercenter This Month Photo
'Dino Safari: A Walk-Thru Adventure' to Open At The Shops At Rivercenter This Month
Dino Safari: A Walk-Thru Adventure opens March 10, 2023, in San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter.

