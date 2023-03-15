THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL To be Presented at Magik Theatre This Summer

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, featuring book by Joe Tracz, and music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, will run JULY 1 - AUGUST 6, 2023 at Magik Theatre.



As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can't control, a destiny he doesn't want, and a mythology textbook's worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed in his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him.

Adapted from the best-selling book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed mythical adventure.

Peformance Details:

RECOMMENDED FOR AGES 10 +

ESTIMATED RUN TIME: Approximately 2 hours with a 15 minute intermission

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES INCLUDE

American Sign Language Interpreted Performance

Sensory-Friendly Performance

Pay What You Wish Performances

Tickets $27 - $38

Learn more at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230803®id=142&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.magiktheatre.org%2Fthe-lightning-thief%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Phone: (210) 227-2751

Email: info@magiktheatre.org

Magik Theatre - 420 S Alamo, San Antonio, TX 78205