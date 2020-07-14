 Studios At Fischer Launch Live Performance Series 'Live At SF'

Studios at Fischer launched its live performance series "Live at SF" in June with performances from international crossover piano virtuoso Reuel (June 11) followed by Michael Fracasso who celebrated the one-year anniversary of his album Big Top with special guests Charlie Sexton and Michael Ramos (June 26).

Broadcast live from its state-of-the-art facility and grounds on the edge of the Texas Hill Country between Austin and San Antonio, Studios at Fischer series "Live at SF" features artists from 484 Artist Management and Lucky Hound Music's diverse roster, as well as other Texas artists while also hosting ticketed events for established and renowned touring acts such as Blue October, who are drawn to the safe and high-quality livestream productions.

"We thought long and hard about how we could help our artists and the musician community at large to be heard and seen in a way that would be engaging and give a true 'in concert' feel using our beautiful facility,' says General Manager Raymond McGlamery. "We settled on our "Live at SF" concert streaming series where we can use our array of RED cameras and full soundstage to deliver the highest quality sound and vision to fans for an engagement that goes far beyond the usual streamed performance experience."

Coming to the stage next is three-time Austin Music Award winners and Ann Richards School alumni The Tiarra Girls. The fierce sisterhood of Tiffany, Tori, and Sophia Baltierra, make their live stream performance debut Saturday, July 18th. The power trio delivers an eclectic sound and anthemic lyrics celebrating a message of unity and empowerment.

Queens, New York punk, pop/rock trio Dry Clean Only round out this month's "Live at SF" performances on July 28th. With tongue firmly planted in cheek, these three punks are "anything but conventional with their fun sound and even funnier videos!" - Alternative Press

All "Live at SF" concerts are live streamed at both the "Live at SF" YouTube and Studios at Fischer Facebook as well as directly on the artists Facebook page. Past performances are archived and can be viewed on YouTube post-broadcast.

Finally this month, Blue October will host their first full band livestream concert on July 25th from Studios at Fischer and broadcast on GetBackUp.tv. Tickets and information available here.

