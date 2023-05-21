Stříbrňanka Texas Tour 2023 Starts This Tuesday

The performance is Tuesday, May 23, 7:15 PM at the Czech Center Museum Houston.

One of the top Moravian brass bands is headed across the pond to the US for its Texas tour! Stříbrňanka has won the hearts of audiences thanks to its lively performances which range from traditional folk songs to classical and modern music. The band has released more than 30 albums and DVDs, and has performed in several European countries.

The performance is Tuesday, May 23, 7:15 PM at the Czech Center Museum Houston. Doors open at 6:30 PM with complimentary light refreshments and a Jelinek tasting. Admission includes complimentary valet parking. Tickets may be purchased on our website at czechcenter.org

Enjoy an evening at the CCMH with this energetic band from the heart of Moravian Slovakia. The upbeat rhythms of this ten member group will surely get your feet tapping. Beverages will be available for purchase featuring Moravian wine, Czech beer, and freshly canned beer from Pivovar in Waco, Texas.

LOCATION AND TIME

Czech Center Museum Houston
4920 SAN JACINTO St.
Houston, Texas, USA

Doors open at 6:30 PM with beer, wine, and complimentary light bites. Performance starts at 7:15 PM.

TICKETS

General Admission - $25

CCMH Member - $20

Student - $15 (valid ID required upon entry)

Kids age 12 and under - $5

An evening with Stříbrňanka is a one-of-a-kind experience filled with folk and traditional tunes. Bring your friends and sweethearts for an unforgettable night of music.




