San Antonio's Jeremy Parsons Releases THINGS TO COME Album

After releasing four singles from his new album, "Things To Come," including several #1 iTunes charting tracks, Jeremy Parsons is dropping the full-length collection on January 8th, 2021. The album includes some of Parsons' most personal songs to date, including the title track about his past addictions and "Good Ole Days," about "looking forward to looking back." The album is being released with legendary label, Smith Music. It is the follow-up to his hugely successful breakthrough album, "Things I Need to Say."

TRACK LISTING:

1. Things To Come

2. Tragedy

3. Good Ole Days

4. Masquerade

5. Lillian

6. Looking Back

7. I Am

8. Issues

9. Sit And Spin

10. Something Other Than You Are

Watch the video for title track, "Things To Come" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPGbuvj0wgk.

ABOUT JEREMY PARSONS: Born in San Antonio, Texas, Jeremy Parsons grew up soaking in the sounds of Texas music in the dancehalls of the Lone Star State. Over the past decade, Jeremy has played all over the U.S. and in Europe, including numerous venues in Texas. Jeremy has charted multiple singles on Roots Music charts and ITunes sales charts, both domestically and internationally. His videos have earned Official Selection status in dozens of film festivals. Jeremy has been featured in publications such as Americana Highways, Americana Rhythms, Relix and more. Parsons has appeared on Fox, CBS, ABC and NBC affiliates around the country. For more information, please visit http://www.jeremyparsonsmusic.com

http://www.facebook.com/jeremyparsonsmusic

https://instagram.com/jmpickinfool/

https://twitter.com/JMParsonsMusic