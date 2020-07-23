San Antonio Symphony Receives $17,500 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $84 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment's second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2020. Included in this announcement is an Art Works award of $17,500 to the San Antonio Symphony for its A Midsummer Night's Dream Young People's Concert. This is one of 1,015 grants nationwide that the agency has approved in this category.

"These awards demonstrate the resilience of the arts in America, showcasing not only the creativity of their arts projects but the organizations' agility in the face of a national health crisis," said Mary Anne Carter, chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. "We celebrate organizations like the San Antonio Symphony for providing opportunities for learning and engagement through the arts in these times."

"This grant from the NEA demonstrates the value of music and music education the San Antonio Symphony delivers to our community," said Corey Cowart, Executive Director of the San Antonio Symphony. "It also signifies how the quality of our programs here in San Antonio are recognized nationally. We are incredibly grateful for continued investment during this unprecedented times."

The San Antonio Symphony's A Midsummer Night's Dream Young People's Concert bridges timeless symphonic music with English Language Arts and Reading through an integrated online curriculum by QWILL Media and Education, Inc. (Quality Writing Inspires Lifelong Learning). The online curriculum uses Shakespeare's remarkable story to A Midsummer Night's Dream as a vehicle for teaching students writing and language skills so that they can become master communicators and scholars of tomorrow. This significant cross-curricular extension brings additional relevance to the San Antonio Symphony's educational programming by creating deeper, more sophisticated connections with our community of local schools and educators. The program has also been translated into Spanish and will be presented in a Spanish/English bilingual format.

The San Antonio Symphony is generously presented by Frost. For more information on this National Endowment for the Arts grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

