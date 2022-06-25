STC Theatre Presents the SOUTH TEXAS LATINX NEW PLAY FESTIVAL

South Texas College (STC) Theatre presents its inaugural South Texas Latinx New Play Festival. The festival will take place on Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25 at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, June 25 at 2 p.m. Performances will be at STC's Cooper Center for Performing Arts Main Stage Theater at 3200 W. Pecan Blvd. in McAllen.



"This is a new project for our department that we are really excited about," said Theatre & Dance Department Chair Joel Jason Rodriguez. "We were approached by two Valley natives, Nilsa Reyna and David Davila, with the idea of hosting a Latinx new play festival and it has been something our department had been wanting to pursue, so when the opportunity arose, we all realized the time to produce this project was now. When you consider everything we have all experienced lately, sharing and telling our stories is so important. Representation matters."



The festival will showcase staged readings of three plays written by Rio Grande Valley natives Nilsa Reyna from San Juan, David Davila from Edinburg and Jose Manuel Pereyra from Brownsville including talkbacks with the playwrights in the Black Box Theatre.

Legends of Texas by Nilsa Reyna

Directed by Karen Rice

The Cruz family grieves the death of their father as they fight over the gun store he left behind, but is there a rightful owner? Who is fit to run a gun store in this quintessential Texas town?

Somewhere in the Miles by José Manuel Pereyra

Directed by Isidro Lerma

Synopsis: Eddie's life is rapidly changing; Alonzo's life is as stagnant as ever, and their mother, Anselma, just found out her estranged sister from Mexico is dying, and it's been twenty years since she's been in the country. That's not stopping her, though. She'll do whatever it takes to make peace, and her sons will do whatever it takes to make sure she gets there safely, even if none of them know what they're really doing.

Hotel Puerto Vallarta, A Legitimate Work of Dramatic Theatre by David Davila

Directed by Joel Jason Rodriguez

The Hotel Puerto Vallarta is the second most popular drag resort in sunny Puerto Vallarta - which isn't saying much considering there's only two. Though it hasn't been remodeled by the fab five or any other interior designer since the early nineties, some would call its shabbiness chic. Still, others would call an Über to take them to a nicer hotel. That won't stop local drag has-been turned hotel manager, Connie Guisada from dreaming of one day being able to restore it to its former glory! So, imagine how Connie and the other queens react when they find out their boss, Barbra Coa, has plans to sell to developers and leave them all unemployed. Can Connie prevent the sale of the Hotel Puerto Vallarta by the end of the business day or will she be turning tricks on Playa de los Muertos?



Registration to the festival is free and seating is limited. The plays contain mature language and adult themes. Parental discretion is advised. People wanting to attend the festival can register online at https://forms.gle/pDc6HFAjmxDvLcDV6 or call 956-872-2301.