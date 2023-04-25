Reigning Miss Texas Averie Bishop Will Lead SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER at the Firehouse Theatre

The Firehouse Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of their upcoming production of Saturday Night Fever. This high-energy jukebox musical, starring Averie Bishop as Stephanie and Edward Michael Escamilla as Tony Manero, the role immortalized on film by a young John Travolta, successfully recreates the feel of the movie and manages to capture its spirit, dazzling with crowd-pleasing 70s anthems, disco dance moves, and a dash of good ol' fashioned romance. Featuring many of The Bee Gees iconic hits, including "How Deep Is Your Love," "More Than A Woman," "You Should Be Dancing," "If I Can't Have You," and "Nights On Broadway," Saturday Night Fever is directed by Ally and Owen Beans with music direction by Jason Philip Solís.

Averie Bishop, the 85th anniversary Miss Texas, is the first Asian American woman to represent the Lone Star State. In addition to acting in musical theatre, Averie is a first-generation law school graduate, social media consultant and viral influencer. Averie stated, "I'm so excited to make my Firehouse Theatre debut with the cast & crew of Saturday Night Fever! I could not have asked for a more talented (and tall) dance partner, charismatic cast, and caring directors. Jive on over this May and catch us living our disco dreams!"

The Firehouse Theatre is also honored to have J. Austin Eyer choreographing this musical, who has performed in multiple Broadway shows and is the author of Broadway Swings, an ideal guidebook for anyone considering a career in this most unique of positions.

When asked what she hopes audiences will take away from this production, Director Ally Beans stated, "My hope is that our audiences will find an escape at the Firehouse and indulge in the nostalgia of Saturday Night Fever with us for a couple hours. We are serving up the songs of The Bee Gees, the glorious fashion of the 1970s, and dance numbers you'll be dying to join in on. The cherry on top is our phenomenally talented company of performers and creative team members, each of whom we are lucky to have."

Tickets to Saturday Night Fever, running at The Firehouse Theatre from May 11-28, are $32 for adults and $28 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. There will be no performance on Thursday, May 18, but there will be an extra show Sunday, May 21 at 7 PM. Preview (Thursday, May 11) and Saturday matinee performances are $28. Walk-up Rush Tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday performances and must be purchased in-person at the Box Office. Rush Tickets are $15 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability. There will be complimentary pre-show champagne during Opening Night on May 12 at 6:45 PM that will be served on The Firehouse Theatre patio. Visit www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets. The Firehouse Theatre is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.

In this beloved '70s throwback, Tony Manero, a nineteen-year-old Brooklynite paint store clerk, spends his weekends at a local disco, where he moonlights as the king of the dance floor. When he and mesmerizing dancer Stephanie enter a dance competition, the pair's professional partnership blossoms into a deep friendship, and challenges both to reflect on what's important in life amidst rising social tensions and disillusionment. Featuring the timeless hits of the Bee Gees, classic disco tracks, and new original songs, this reimagined version of Saturday Night Fever transports you back to the era of disco balls, platform boots, and white suits. Burn, baby, burn!