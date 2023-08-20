Public Theater of San Antonio Pauses Season; Launches Fundraising Campaign

The San Antonio-based non-profit theatre company will to launch a $500,000 "Save the Playhouse" fundraising campaign.

By: Aug. 20, 2023

Public Theater of San Antonio Pauses Season; Launches Fundraising Campaign

The Public Theater of San Antonio is the latest in a series of non-profit theater companies to resort to shortened seasons and cost-cutting measures as post-pandemic audiences struggle to return to the theater.

The San Antonio-based non-profit theatre company will pause its current season to launch a $500,000 "Save the Playhouse" fundraising campaign, according to The San Antonio Report.

The productions affected are Twelfth Night (originally planned for October 6-22), A Xmas Cuento Remix (December 1-17), Spring Awakening (February 16-March 3), Intimate Apparel (May 10-26) and Once Upon a Mattress (July 12-28). The remaining productions will resume once the fundraising goal is achieved. 

In July, the San Antonio Public Theatre partnered with Classic Theatre of San Antonio to combine leadership, resulting in a team of Producing Artistic Director Jimmy Moore, Managing Director Christina Casella, Director of Marketing and Audience Experience Rick Sanchez, and President and CEO Asia Ciaravino.

Upon looking at the organization's finances, Ciaravino made the decision to pause the previously announced season to focus on fundraising and avoid layoffs and further cuts.

The company has since received a $40,000 pledge from board members and has plans for a gala this fall, as well as a new education program. 



