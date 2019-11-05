Photo Flash: Classic Theatre Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

Back by popular demand, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley returns to Classic Theatre on November 22nd, based on the characters from Jane Austen's beloved novel Pride and Prejudice and written by Lauren Gunderson & Margot Melcon.

Taking place two years after the conclusion of Jane Austen's beloved novel Pride and Prejudice, the bookish, oft-neglected middle sister, Mary Bennet becomes the center of our holiday story. When the shy, bookworm Arthur de Bourgh turns up unexpectedly at the family celebration, Mary must learn to be the heroine of her own story in order to receive the romance she longs for.



Hunter Wulff, Alyx Gonzales

Donna Provencher

Hunter Wulff, Alyx Gonzales

Alyx Gonzales, Alison Bridget Chambers, Emily Huber, Carolyn Dellinger

Alyx Gonzales





