One Night Only, YOSA To Rock The Tobin Center With Queen Greatest Hits Live! March 12

YOSA's Classic Album Live Series will celebrate the famous British rock band with top hits like "Somebody to Love," "We Will Rock You," and "Bohemian Rhapsody".

Jan. 23, 2023  
For one night only, YOSA will rock the Tobin Center with Queen Greatest Hits Live!, March 12, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27. Go https://music.yosa.org/bestofqueen

YOSA's Classic Album Live Series will celebrate the famous British rock band with top hits like "Somebody to Love," "We Will Rock You," and "Bohemian Rhapsody"

San Antonio's own Q: the Music of Queen will perform Queen's 1981 Classic, best-selling album of all time, backed up by the YOSA Philharmonic (a full symphony orchestra), Texas' premier Queen tribute band will reinvent familiar hits from Queen's best-selling album of all time

Queen Greatest Hits is the band's best-selling album to date, with total sales of over 25 million copies, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time. It reached number one on the UK Albums Chart, spending four weeks at the top and sold consistently well throughout the 1980s, becoming the fourth-biggest selling album of the decade.

In 2015, YOSA launched an innovative new concert series called YOSA Classic Albums Live under the artistic direction of Troy Peters, YOSA Music Director. The concert series has included Radio Head's OK Computer (2015), the Beatles' Abbey Road (2016), and Prince's Purple Rain (2017).

Taking place Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, San Antonio, 78205.

Prices start from $25 and can be purchased at the Tobin Center box office or online at www.tobincenter.org. There will be student rush tickets, one-hour before the show for $10.

YOSA provides young musicians of all backgrounds the opportunity to play music together so they can learn, grow, and thrive while connecting with the community. YOSA changes kids' lives through music. We provide transformative music experiences to more than 2,500 young musicians ages 8-20 through YOSA Orchestras, YOSA Summer Symphony Camp, and YOSA School Partnerships. YOSA connects motivated young musicians together and provides a world-class experience that helps youth grow creatively, academically, and socially. www.yosa.org

Using the music and visuals of a live Queen show as the template, Q: The Music of Queen recreates to the excitement and spectacle of one of rock's most iconic bands.

Featuring a set list filled with stunning vocal and guitar harmonies, Q will take you through the 21-year history of Queen, from the early days to their triumphant performance at Live Aid in 1985.




More Hot Stories For You


