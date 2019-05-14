ONCE Opens At The Public Theater Of San Antonio This Week

May. 14, 2019  

This emotionally captivating musical is the only show to have music that won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award and a Tony Award. On the streets of Dublin, an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant are drawn together by their shared love of music. Over the course of one fateful week, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolves into a powerful but complicated love story.

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audience members

Once runs May 17-June 9 in the Russell Hill Rogers Auditorium. For tickets and more information, visit our website at thepublicsa.org.

Season packages are on sale now for the 2019-20 season. Choose our full season subscription, at least six show subscription, opening weekend subscription, or our family series that includes Matilda, Mary Poppins, and Elf. Contact the box office at 210-733-7258 for more details on purchasing. They can be purchased online HERE!



