North Texas Performing Arts to Hold Plano Auditions

North Texas Performing Arts Plano will hold video auditions for four upcoming shows. The productions are The Sleeping Beauty, Billy Elliot: The Musical, The Lightning Thief, and High School Musical (Full Version). The audition breakdowns are below.

The Sleeping Beauty auditions are for grades K-6. The show will be directed by Dustin Maxwell. Video auditions are due Friday, March 4. Audiences will find a delightful group of characters as enchanting as the magic in the story itself. There's Chester the Jester, Typsy the Gypsy, and the Royal Magician, who is so inept he transforms himself into a frog! And there's the evil Thornberry, who puts the curse on the Princess, turning her into a Sleeping Beauty. But will the Prince, who has to battle a fire breathing dragon, rescue the princess in time? Find out in the brand new adaption of the classic fairy tale premiering at NTPA Plano! For more audition information, click here.

Billy Elliot: The Musical auditions are for grades 5-12. The show is to be directed by Mike Mazur and will be choreographed by DeeDee Munson. George Variames will music direct. Video auditions are due by Friday, March 4. Millions of fans... thousands of standing ovations... ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical.... This is Billy Elliot The Musical, the spectacular show with the heart, humor and passion to be named TIME Magazine's "Best Musical of the Decade!" Based on the international smash-hit film, and featuring a score by music legend Elton John, Billy Elliotis an astonishing theatrical experience that will stay with you forever. Set in a northern English mining town against the background of the 1984 miners' strike, Billy Elliot is the inspirational story of a young boy's struggle against the odds to make his dream come true. Follow Billy's journey as he stumbles out of the boxing ring and into a ballet class, where he discovers a passion for dance that inspires his family and community... and changes his life forever. For more audition information, click here.

The Lightning Thief auditions are to be held for grades 6-12 and will be directed by Jessie Booth. Video auditions are due Wednesday, March 16. As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can't control, a destiny he doesn't want, and a mythology textbook's worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him. Adapted from the best-selling book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed mythical adventure "worthy of the gods" (Time Out New York). For more audition information, click here.

Auditions for High School Musical (Full Version) are to be held for grades 5-12. The production will be directed by Kaitlyn Barnard and choreographed by Riley Madlock. Video auditions are due Tuesday, March 22nd. Disney Channel's smash hit movie musical comes to life on your stage! Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities.

It's the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes find their cliques, recount their vacations and look forward to the new year. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. They cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical that is being led by Ms. Darbus. Although many students resent the threat posed to the "status quo," Troy and Gabriella's alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well. For more audition information, click here.