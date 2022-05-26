New Board Members Announced For The Public Theater Of San Antonio

The Public Theater of San Antonio has announced new members to its Board of Trustees. The four new members include Kelly Archer Deary (Overland Partners Architects) who also brings experience from her time working for Disney Theatrical in New York; Brandon L. Howard CPA, PLLC (The University of Texas at San Antonio); Dacota Haselwood (Community Volunteer); and Ricardo Chavira (Actor, Selena: The Series, Desperate Housewives, Scandal).

"San Antonio deserves quality professional regional theater, just like Houston, Dallas, Minneapolis, and Chicago. As a resident of San Antonio, I'm passionate about supporting The Public Theater as a Board Member in making that happen, and I stand behind Claudia's vision in how we get there. " - Ricardo Chavira

The Board of Trustees is working to ensure that the diversity of its membership reflects, at the very least, the diversity of San Antonio. The Board continues to seek out new members to better represent diverse generations, ethnic and cultural backgrounds, gender, and abilities.

Current members of the Board of Trustees at The Public Theater of San Antonio: Boriana Damm (Chair), Tinotendra Madyara (Treasurer), Lynzee Hill (Secretary), Melanie Tawil (Parliamentarian), Dennis Karbach (Past Chair), Michelle Andersen, Meghan Anderson, Jovanna Avila, Louise Cantwell, Vincent Davila, Valerie Dullnig, Jose Rosas, Dr. Debbie Strus, Dr. Judith York