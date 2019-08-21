NALAC Announces $10,000 Grant Opportunities For Latinx Artists And Organizations

Today marks the release of guidelines and application information for the 14thyear of the NALAC Fund for the Arts (NFA), a premier grant program supporting Latinx artists and organizations working in all creative disciplines in the United States and Puerto Rico.



The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) has announced that its national NALAC Fund for the Arts awards will double in size from $5,000 to $10,000 across the board for its upcoming year.



"As part of NALAC's 30th anniversary commemoration we also celebrate 14 years of support through the NALAC Fund for the Arts and the increased awards underscore our commitment to nurture Latinx artistic and cultural practices," said María López de León, NALAC President and CEO.



Interested applicants can apply to the NALAC Fund for the Arts online at www.nalac.org by Wednesday, September 25, 2019. The grants will support work taking place in 2020.



In addition to the $10,000 Artist and Organization Grant opportunities, the NALAC Fund for the Arts has also opened its call for applications for the following grant categories: the $10,000 NFA Adán Medrano Legacy Award in Film (open to emerging Latinx filmmakers) and the $5,400 NFA San Antonio Artist Grant (supported by the City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture).



In its second year, the NALAC Pod Grant and NFA Puerto Rico Artist Grant will also double from $2,500 to $5,000. The NALAC Pod Grant is open to artists, cultural workers, and collectives in their efforts to self-organize or mobilize the Latinx creative workforce around activities that support the field of Latinx arts and cultures.



The Puerto Rico Artist grant is open to artists living and residing in Puerto Rico that are creating new cultural and creative works on the island.



"We're increasing the size of our awards in acknowledgement of the leadership, innovation and creativity that has long been present in our communities. The NALAC Fund for the Arts is constantly evolving as our field continues to grow," said Adriana Rios, NALAC's Grant Program Manager.



To date, NALAC has awarded almost $3 million in grants to the Latinx arts field. Based in San Antonio, NALAC makes significant educational, financial and professional investments in Latino communities in every region of the country.



The NALAC Fund for the Arts is made possible with significant support from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Ford Foundation, Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, Southwest Airlines, Surdna Foundation, the Nathan Cummings Foundation, and City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture.



The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) is the nation's premier nonprofit organization exclusively dedicated to the promotion, advancement, development, and cultivation of the Latino arts field. In this capacity, NALAC stimulates and facilitates intergenerational dialogues among disciplines, languages, and traditional and contemporary expressions.



For more information about NALAC and its programs please visit www.nalac.org.





