Majestic Theatre's Production of RENT Moves to Summer 2021

The Majestic Theatre was scheduled to present RENT, as part of their Broadway in San Antonio series, on May 1-3. The show was canceled and recently rescheduled for June 4-6, 2021.

The 2,264 seat Majestic Theatre is a National Historic Landmark, and is currently home to the Broadway in San Antonio series, along with a wide variety of concerts and performing arts attractions. The Majestic Theatre is currently operating under Ambassador Theatre Group's management on a self-sustaining basis.

