Majestic Theatre's Production of RENT Moves to Summer 2021

Article Pixel Jun. 11, 2020  
The Majestic Theatre was scheduled to present RENT, as part of their Broadway in San Antonio series, on May 1-3. The show was canceled and recently rescheduled for June 4-6, 2021.

The 2,264 seat Majestic Theatre is a National Historic Landmark, and is currently home to the Broadway in San Antonio series, along with a wide variety of concerts and performing arts attractions. The Majestic Theatre is currently operating under Ambassador Theatre Group's management on a self-sustaining basis.


