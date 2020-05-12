Magik's Camp Showbiz Moves Online

The Magik Theatre continues to keep kids engaged during COVID-19 by offering its programs on an online platform to support the community's "stay-at-home" effort. As the school year draws to a close, the Magik Theatre will present its premiere summer program, Camp Showbiz, as an E-cademy theatre option with online classes through August 21.

"As we continue to work through social distancing, we are re-imagining the drama classroom," said Director of Education, Rudy Ramirez. "We firmly believe in the many benefits theatre education has to offer and have worked hard to modify our approach to fit into an online summer camp platform. Especially now, we believe in the value of imagination, community, and storytelling."

"First introduced in May, the Magik Theatre's E-cademy platform sold out within just a few days! We're excited to evolve our popular Camp Showbiz as an E-cademy, giving parents a way to enrich their children's creative energy at home throughout the summer months," said Artistic Director Anthony Runfola. "As the city awaits updates on in-person summer camp gathering guidelines, we are taking a wait and see approach to extending these options to in-person and we will alert our members on how this will look should they want to explore this in-person option."

Magik Camp Showbiz E-cademy Classes - June 1, 2020- August 21, 2020

Get moving and get creative from the comfort of your own home with Magik's newly devised summer program Camp Showbiz: E-cademy! Over six sessions, classes will run from June 1st, 2020-August 21, 2020. This summer's online academy will be a mixture of online instruction and offline activities that will spark creativity and give participants a break from electronic devices.

Every week, these online offerings include a combination of live virtual class time with a professional teaching artist, one-on-one coaching sessions, away-from-screen activities, and video tutorials. Each day will be filled with group exercises as well as one-on-one training led by these inspiring teaching artists. It will conclude with a final digital showcase taking place at the end of each session.

A snapshot of Session 1 classes, can be found on Magik's website, categorized by age group, including: PawPatrol, Green Eggs and Ham, Dragons Love Tacos, Acting 101, The Magical World of Harry Potter, Frozen, Descendants, Make a Movie, and Glee: The Best of Pop.

All academy classes will be held online using a combination of Canvas and Zoom, with a final showcase being held over Zoom for friends and family to virtually attend. More information on Magik's E-cademy and tuition rates are available by clicking here or via email at education@magiktheatre.org.

Magik Brings Digital Programming to Families via Social Media

As the Magik Theatre continues to social distance and follow the guidelines provided by The City of San Antonio, The Magik Theatre keeps kids engaged during the school year with electronic programs for families posted throughout the day on Facebook, including digital storytimes, at-home activities, and a Friday evening DJ Family Fun Dance Party!

Tune in every day to Magik's daily social media programming on Facebook and Instagram by searching @themagiktheatre. The full schedule will continue to be updated at MagikTheatre.org.

If you'd like to help The Magik Theatre continue bringing a little bit of MAGIK into the world every day, please consider making a tax-deductible donation by clicking here.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You