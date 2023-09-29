Magik Theatre to Present CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Next Month

Magic Theatre will present CARMELA FULL OF WISHES from October 14 - 22, 2023.

The production is adapted by Alvaro Saar Rios from the book by Matt de la Peña, illustrated by Christian Robinson.

Carmela Full of Wishes is a hopeful play based on the acclaimed book of the same title by Newbery Medal and Caldecott Honor-winning author Matt de la Peña and illustrator Christian Robinson. On her birthday, young Carmela wakes up thrilled to finally be old enough to join her big brother on their family errands. As they travel through their neighborhood, Carmela stumbles upon a lone dandelion growing in the pavement. But before she can blow away its white fluff, her brother reminds her to make a wish. With a heart full of hopes and dreams, Carmela wishes for a candy machine, a fancy bed for Mamí like the ones at the hotel where she works, and most importantly, for Papí to come back home soon. Then her dandelion is crushed before she can make her biggest wish. Can her brother help her to believe in the power of wishes once again? Join Magic Theatre on this journey celebrating family, dreamers, and the power of hope found in the most unexpected places.

RECOMMENDED FOR AGES 5 +

ESTIMATED RUN TIME: Approximately 60 minutes

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES INCLUDE

American Sign Language Interpreted Performance

Sensory-Friendly Performance

Pay What You Wish Performance

Student Matinee Performances

Magik on the Road tours

