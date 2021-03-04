Magik Theatre Stays The Course With COVID-19 Protocols In Place

In light of the recent news of the lifting of the Texas mask mandate for businesses, Magik Theatre announces it will stay open and in operation with the same COVID-19 prevention protocols it has had in place in order to ensure the health and safety of its actors, staff and its patrons. This includes wearing face coverings and practicing physical distancing.

"It is a privilege to perform for the children and families of San Antonio, and their well-being through this pandemic remains our highest priority," said Anthony Runfola, artistic director of Magik Theatre. "We will continue to monitor the current situation closely and make decisions based on CDC and Metro Health guidelines as we head into the summer season," he added.

The Magik Theatre will continue to provide both virtual and in-person options to educate its patrons through live theatre including:

Virtual Events:

Snow White (FREE streaming) -- Saturday, March 13 at 2 p.m.

Magik Theatre's much anticipated production of Snow White will be available to stream for FREE for this special one-time opportunity. This is not your usual "Once Upon a Time" story. Watch as Rosa Gardner and Bobby Tschoepe play Snow White, the huntsman, the prince, and all seven dwarves in this two-person play!

For more information, visit magiktheatre.org/event/snow-white-stream/.

This special streaming will feature interactive activities that will include LIVE chat and Q&A with Snow White actress Rosa Gardner (Free event but pre-registration is required).

Pre-register HERE.

Other Streaming Productions: Magik Theatre will feature streaming of its latest productions of Dragons Love Tacos, adapted from the New York Times Best Selling book, the classic fairy tale story of Jack and the Beanstalk and the bilingual production of Señora Tortuga featuring three tales of Latin American cultures.

For more details about each production, visit magiktheatre.org/streaming/.

Rates start at $10 with a "Pay What you Can" option for a minimum donation of $5.

Upcoming In-Person Events:

Everything is Round at San Antonio Botanical Garden -- March 6, 13, 20 and 27 at 9:30 a.m.

Magik Theatre's Theatre for the Very Young production of Everything is Round, an original production for ages 2-5, created by the Pollyanna Theatre Company in Austin, Texas and written by Nick Kryah will be performed at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

No matter where you look, inside or outside of the house, it seems like everything is round. Except for when everything that isn't. This new play is designed to challenge our youngest audiences to see shapes all around them, no matter where they look.

Tickets can be purchased directly at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.

The Magik Theatre safety measures include: temperature checks, hand sanitizing stations, and requiring the use of face masks for patrons 2 years and older. Seating for patrons are scaled back to allow for social distancing and the theatre is cleaned by a third-party professional cleaning company after every performance. A full list of health and safety measures is available at magiktheatre.org.

Bring the gift of Magik to families in San Antonio and South Texas with a suggested minimum donation of $5. To donate, visit bit.ly/DonateToMagik or CashApp at $TheMagikTheatre. Magik Theatre recognizes its online programming sponsor Union Pacific.

For questions about the streaming productions, email us at info@magiktheatre.org. Follow Magik Theatre at www.magiktheatre.org, or on our social media channels on Facebook and Instagram pages @TheMagikTheatre.