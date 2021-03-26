Magik Theatre Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEB

With the challenging 2020-2021 school year coming to an end, Magik Theatre has announced enlightening summer shows for families to look forward to featuring the ever-popular Charlotte's Web. This summer, Magik will also offer in-person education camps geared for children between the ages of 7-13 through Camp Showbiz; a student production of The Addams Family; select community engagements with the hilarious production of Snow White, and the launch of a new streaming production, Yana Wana's The Legend of the Bluebonnet.

"We are looking forward to a brighter, more vibrant summer season. Last summer, although we were apart, we came up with creative ways to stay connected virtually. This season, we will be on stage with a full performance line up of Charlotte's Web, bringing Magik Theatre to families in person," said Anthony Runfola, artistic director of Magik Theatre. "We will continue to operate at 30% capacity and keep with our COVID-19 protocols but as more families continue to venture out, we wanted to offer additional in-person options. We also look forward to extending that to include educational camp activities through Camp Showbiz and select community visits," he added.

The Magik Theatre will continue to honor its COVID-19 prevention protocols to ensure the health and safety of its actors, staff, teachers, students and theater patrons. This includes wearing face coverings and practicing physical distancing.

The Magik Theatre will continue to provide both virtual options to its patrons who continue to limit their visits to the theatre.

Upcoming In-Person Events:

Charlotte's Web: May 22 - July 3 at Magik Theatre at Hemisfair

Adapted by Joseph Robinette, based on the book by E.B. White. Directed by Darcell Bios.

Wilbur may be the runt of the litter, but he's a rambunctious and lovable pig who captures the heart of a little girl, Fern Arable. When Wilbur grows too big, he's sent to reside on a farm owned by Fern's uncle. Wilbur discovers his eventual fate, and it's up to a wise and kind-hearted spider named Charlotte to hatch a plan to save him. Charlotte's Web is based on E.B. White's inspiring story that explores bravery, selfless love, and the true meaning of friendship.

Charlotte's Web is recommended for children ages 4 and up; however, all ages are welcome.

Special Performances:

Opening and Educator Night: May 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Educators are eligible for 1 free ticket to this performance with proof of I.D. and will receive 1.5 hours of CPE credit for attending.

Military and First Responder Appreciation: May 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Active or retired members of the military and first responders with I.D. pay $11.50 (Reg. $26.50) per ticket for their entire party.

Tickets can be purchased online at magiktheatre.org/event/charlottesweb/ starting Monday, March 29 at 10:00 a.m.

Camp Showbiz Summer Education Camps: May 31- June 25, 2021

Registration is open NOW through May 2, 2021.

Musical Theatre: Best of Broadway for ages 7-10

May 31 - June 11, 2021 -- SOLD OUT!

Magik's Best of Broadway camp will assist with mastering your auditioning, singing, and acting skills to prepare your child for the Broadway stage! They will work with fellow students to create and perform a medley of songs and dances from shows on Broadway like Wicked, Hamilton, Waitress, Hairspray, Beetlejuice and more! Led by a professional theatre and education artist, students will create and prepare a sharing during the camp session and perform on the last day of camp.

Musical Theatre: Triple Threat for ages 11-13

June 14 - June 25, 2021

Magik's Triple Threat summer camp brings together the three disciplines of acting, singing and dancing in our two-week course. We will teach your child to strengthen each of these elements equally to be a well-rounded Triple Threat performer in the theatre world. Students will choose songs to perform from shows on Broadway like Wicked, Hamilton, Hairspray, Beetlejuice and more! Led by a professional theatre and education artist, students will prepare a dazzling sharing of material created by students during the session on the last day of camp. No experience is necessary to participate in this camp!

After the session, on the final Friday, students will share their talents and skills with family and friends in an informal performance for friends and family.

Camp sizes are limited to encourage physical distancing. All sessions will adhere to Magik's COVID-19 policies. Click HERE to view COVID-19 protocols for camps.

For questions, please contact Magik's Education Department at 210.227.2751, ext. 300 or email at education@magiktheatre.org.

The Addams Family Summer Camp for ages 14-18

July 5 - July 31, 2021

Celebrate the wackiness in every family with the best-selling Broadway musical, The Addams Family. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family whom her parents have never met. She confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before- keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

Students will learn the art processes of putting on a production, in this full scale production lab camp, enhancing their skills in the world of theatre. The cast will perform at the Magik Theatre on July 30 and 31, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. utilizing the professional set, costumes, and production design.

The Addams Family Summer Camp Session will include a FREE audition workshop on April 8 with auditions taking place on April 17. More information can be found at

magiktheatre.org/theaddamsfamily/.

Community Events with Snow White

Library tour visits: This summer, the hilarious production of Snow White will go on a Texas tour to various libraries throughout the state.







Magik Theatre's production of Snow White is not your usual "Once Upon a Time" story. Watch as two actorsplay Snow White, the huntsman, the prince, and all seven dwarves in this two-person play!



For more information, visit magiktheatre.org/shows/mainstage-shows

Haven for Hope visits:



Through generous donations from Najim Charitable Foundation, Greehey Family Foundation, JK Lee Family Foundation, and H-E-B, Magik Theatre is proud to be renewing our partnership with Haven for Hope. Throughout the summer, young people at Haven for Hope will have the opportunity to work with Magik teaching artists on developing their imaginations, learning to collaborate, and sharpening their communication skills through drama. Studies show that these "21st Century Skills" are the cornerstone of learning and essential to young people's future success.







In addition, Magik is performing scheduled shows of Snow White in June for campus families as a socially distant dinner and a show.







Virtual Events:

Yana Wana's The Legend of the Bluebonnet by Maria F. Rocha and Roxanne Schroeder-Arce

(New streaming production available now thru June 14th)







This ancient story exposes an amazing and unknown ancestral connection to the bluebonnet that gives María a renewed sense of herself and her community through her Native American identity. A beautiful and original play that illustrates the power of heritage and the value of one's own story - especially one as ancient as the petroglyphs of Texas. A play for young audiences produced by Indigenous Cultures Institute and Teatro Vivo and commissioned by the Dallas Children's Theater.







Sponsored by Texas Commission on the Arts



Other Streaming Productions: Magik Theatre will feature streaming of its latest productions of Dragons Love Tacos, adapted from the New York Times Best Selling book, the classic fairy tale story of Jack and the Beanstalk, the bilingual production of Señora Tortuga featuring three tales of Latin American cultures and for our young audiences, Everything is Round.



For more details about each production, visit magiktheatre.org/streaming/.



Magik is offering a "Pay What You Can" option with a suggested minimum donation of $5.

