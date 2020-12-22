Magik Theatre Joins 'Breath Puro, San Antonio' Initiative

The Magik Theatre has announced its participation in a new initiative "Breathe Puro, San Antonio," a grassroots campaign started by local businesses and supported by the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, Centro San Antonio, and the San Antonio River Walk Association to raise awareness of clean air best practices and COVID-19 prevention while helping these businesses stay open safely through the holidays.

The theatre group is standing alongside with more than 25 other downtown San Antonio restaurants and businesses - featuring Mi Tierra, The Buckhorn Saloon & Museum, Pinch Boil House, La Panaderia, and many others.

Spearheaded by local technology startup WellAware and global filtration experts Purafil, "Breathe Puro, San Antonio'' leverages a proven air scrubbing technology - PureAware - that combats the threat of harmful airborne contaminants, reduces the presence of airborne SARS-CoV-2, eliminates up to 99.99% of virus-containing aerosols, and provides peace of mind to patrons through a unique customer assurance QR code and mobile app experience. Businesses that have joined the campaign, including the Magik Theatre receive an air scrubbing unit from PureAware and get free access to PureAware's services through the end of January 2021.

San Antonio-based WellAware, a leader in industrial remote monitoring, partnered with PuraShield, a proven air scrubbing solution by Purafil that removes 99.99% of aerosols carrying viruses through a patented 4-step filtration process, to create PureAware, the market's only proven, virus-removing air solution that provides remote monitoring and control for operations.

"WellAware exists to connect people to the things that matter. PureAware brings the best technology in air filtration and the added ability to demonstrate air filtration status to the public with a simple QR code, providing that connection between the machines, businesses, customers, and the community's health," says WellAware CEO Matt Harrison. "Partnering with the downtown San Antonio community through 'Breathe Puro, San Antonio' is our way to help the San Antonio community fight back against COVID-19 and keep businesses open in the safest possible way."

"As we continue to find creative ways to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic, while helping to keep theatre patrons safe, PureAware air purifiers is the next step in the right direction with giving us that extra peace of mind for our staff, actors, and patrons, especially our youngest of members, children who attend these in-person performances and educational camps," said Frank Villani, Magik Theatre chief executive officer."

"We are proud to be part of this city-wide initiative that promotes these clean air practices, offering another safety measure to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the theatre," said Anthony Runfola, Magik Theatre artistic director. "During these challenging times, helping to keep our patrons and our staff safe is our top priority so that we can continue to bring joy and memories through live theatre family performances."

Just in time for the school winter break, the Magik Theatre's downtown theatre will offer in-person Winter Classes with PureAware in place to help mitigate the indoor airborne spread of COVID-19 in the classroom areas.

The Magik Theatre is offering two options for your child to suit your family's needs - connect with virtually from the comfort of your own home or in-person at the Magik Theatre located at Hemisfair with a limited class size of 6-8 students to meet current COVID-19 safety protocols.

Social distancing measures will include masks for children and teachers, administering temperature checks, and outdoor breaks to enjoy the outdoor cool air, weather permitting.

For the E-cademy all classes will be held online using a combination of Canvas and Zoom, with a final showcase being held over Zoom for friends and family to virtually attend.

Celebration: Winter Mini-Classes - Dec. 28-30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ages 5+.

Best of Disney (ages 5-7)

Best of Descendants (ages 7-11) SOLD-OUT!

Best of Hamilton (for ages 12+)

Parents can pay for one day at $75 or pay $210 for all three days. A $25 registration fee is included. For more questions, parents are recommended to contact the education department at 210.227.2751, ext. 300 or email at education@magitheatre.org. For more information, visit: magiktheatre.org/shows/winter-classes.

Bring the gift of Magik to families in San Antonio and South Texas with a suggested minimum donation of $5. To donate, visit bit.ly/DonateToMagik or CashApp at $TheMagikTheatre.