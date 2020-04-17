LES MISERABLES Rescheduled For Next Year at the Plaza Theatre

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, has been rescheduled to perform June 7-12, 2021 at the Plaza Theatre.

Due to the governmental advisories restricting large gatherings, El Paso Live and Nederlander National Markets LLC postponed the performances originally scheduled for April 7-12, 2020 as part of the El Paso Electric Presents Broadway in El Paso 2019-20 series.

All current ticket holder's seats will be transferred into the corresponding performances in the new run schedule, and all ticket prices will remain the same. Ticket holders for the original Sunday, April 12 matinee performance will be moved to Monday, June 7 at 7:30PM.

Due to the Plaza Theatre Box Office being closed at this time, please contact boxoffice@destinationelpaso.com with questions and concerns regarding ticketing. Please allow for up to 72 hours for a response.





