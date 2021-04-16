Jeremy Parsons Named A Finalist In 2021 New Folk Music Contest

Jeremy Parsons has been selected, from approximately 700 entries, as a 2021 New Folk Finalist. As a result, Jeremy will perform in one of two Kerrville's Grassy Hill New Folk Competition Finalist Concerts on Saturday May 22nd at 7p.m. Central & Sunday May 23rd at 7p.m. Central. On Saturday May 29th, during the KFF 2021 Virtual Celebration, the six New Folk Award Winners will be announced. In addition to $650 cash and other prizes, the six 2021 Winners are invited to play a New Folk Award Winners Concert (in-person) on the first weekend of the 49th Annual Kerrville Folk Festival, Oct. 1-10, 2021.

With the January 2021 release of his album, "Things To Come" Jeremy Parsons cemented himself as one of americana music's most exciting and accomplished singer-songwriters. The album debuted at #5 on the Alt-Country radio charts, and Parsons reached #1 on the international iTunes charts with two singles, "Good Ole Days" and "Tragedy." His innovative and entertaining music videos have been screened at film festivals all over the world.

Established at the suggestion of Peter Yarrow in 1972, these annual concerts are one of the high points of the Festival and for songwriters from across the world.

ABOUT THE KERRVILLE FOLK FESTIVAL: The Kerrville Folk Festival is the longest continuously running music festival in North America and is a Mecca in the songwriting community. For 18 straight days and nights, the Festival offers concerts and activities for all ages that are focused on nurturing and developing artistic expression, especially the art of songwriting. The Festival is held at Quiet Valley Ranch in the beautiful Texas Hill Country, just 9 miles south of Kerrville, TX. (It's about an hour drive from San Antonio and a two-hour drive from Austin.) Over 1500 outstanding singer-songwriters have been presented on the Festival's stages since the beginning. Artists such as Lyle Lovett, Willie Nelson, Robert Earl Keen, and Lucinda Williams played the Festival early in their careers. Through the years, the Kerrville stage has welcomed many nationally known artists - Peter Paul & Mary, Judy Collins, David Crosby, Janis Ian, Arlo Guthrie, and singer/songwriter/actor Ronny Cox. For more information, please visit https://www.kerrvillefolkfestival.org.

http://www.jeremyparsonsmusic.com