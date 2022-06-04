Hill Country Community Theatre to Stage MARY POPPINS JR.

Hill Country Community Theatre is excited to begin their annual Summer Youth Theatre Program, producing the much-loved musical MARY POPPINS JR.

The "practically perfect" 70-minute musical is an exciting stage adaptation of the classic tales of Mary Poppins. Audiences will join the Banks Family as they encounter adventure after fun-filled adventure with their curious new nanny, Mary Poppins. Adapted especially for young performers, this musical includes favorite Sherman brothers songs such as "A Spoonful of Sugar," "Feed the Birds," and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," as well as wonderful new songs by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. With colorful characters and an irresistible score, MARY POPPINS JR. is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for all ages!

Jordan Jones and Christine Ashbaugh, both graduates of Marble Falls High School and Texas State University, return this summer to lead the camp. Under their direction, the HCCT Summer Theatre Program has produced high-quality shows like 'Annie Jr.,' 'Seussical Jr.,' 'The Little Mermaid Jr.,' and 'Singin' in the Rain Jr.' "The response this year has been so great," explained Executive Director, Patty Gosselin, "that we actually expanded the capacity, and still had a waiting list." Kids accepted into the annual camp learn acting fundamentals as cast members, as well as teamwork and basic theatre preparation while producing a show that will be performed live on stage for real audiences." Gosselin also emphasized, "Seeing the show is a wonderful way to support performance art in our community, especially for the children!"

There will be four live performances of MARY POPPINS JR. open to the public. Thursday and Friday, June 16 and 17 at 6:00pm; and Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19 for matinees at 2:00pm. Tickets are $15 each, and can be purchased through the website www.theHCCT.org or by leaving a phone message at the Box Office at 830-798-8944.