ELF THE MUSICAL Makes Its Regional Debut At The Public Theater Of San Antonio

Buddy embarks on a journey to discover his true identity and is determined to win over his new family. This modern day holiday classic reminds us that the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

Elf The Musical runs November 22-December 22 in the Russell Hill Rogers Auditorium. For tickets and more information, visit our website at thepublicsa.org.

The Public Theater of San Antonio was founded as San Antonio Little Theater in 1912, as part of the growing Little Theatre movement sweeping the nation. Now housed in the first city-owned, city-built theater in the U.S., The Public Theater holds a place of pride in San Antonio history. In its time, The Public has produced hundreds of plays and reached an audience of millions, including residents and visitors from all over the world. Each year, the Public's staff, with the help of nearly 500 volunteers, produces a series of plays in its two theaters. The Public Theater is San Antonio's first Small Professional Theater.

The Russell Hill Rogers Theater is home to larger musicals while the Cellar Theater houses a variety of dramas, comedies, and experimental works. Both stages host original works by local playwrights as well as classic and recent Broadway hits. Each season, The Public contracts hundreds of local artists, showcasing some of San Antonio's greatest talents.





