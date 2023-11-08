Cast and Creative Team Set for Spoken Word and ASL A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY at The Public Theater of San Antonio

This holiday season, A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story will play in the Russell Hill Rogers Theater at The Public Theater of San Antonio, the longest-running theatre company in Texas. In collaboration with Stage Hands, this adaptation of Charles Dickens' timeless novel by Tim Hedgepeth and Anthony Ciaravino is a fully realized production of this classic story in spoken word and American Sign Language. The production has a limited three-weekend run with two Thursday performances. It opens December 1 and runs through December 17, 2023. The creative team is led by Director J.Robert "Jimmy" Moore and Robert Cardoza Jr., with music arrangements and direction by Jaime Ramirez. Dr. Brian Andrew Cheslik will serve as Director of Artistic Sign Language.

Experience Charles Dickens's timeless story, A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story, in a truly unique and enchanting way with the use of spoken word and American Sign Language (ASL) shadow performances. Watch in awe as the characters come to life through the graceful movements of ASL highlighting the essence of Ebenezer Scrooge's transformation. This innovative adaptation brings a fresh perspective to the beloved holiday tale, offering a visual and emotional feast for all audiences and featuring hearing, Deaf, and Hard of Hearing performers. Join us for a magical journey of redemption and goodwill as we celebrate the spirit of Christmas through the beauty of theatre, truly connecting communities across language barriers, and ensuring a holiday season you'll never forget.

Director Jimmy Moore adds more about the vision and direction for the production: "I am thrilled to collaborate with Robert Cardoza Jr. from Stage Hands and Dr. Brian Andrew Cheslik from Deaf Austin Theatre on our ASL version of A Christmas Carol at San Pedro Playhouse. Their expertise and passion bring a unique dimension to our production, enriching the story and making it accessible to a wider audience. Together, we are creating a truly inclusive and magical theatrical experience for everyone!"

The cast includes JIM MAMMARELLA as Scrooge, BLAKE HAMMAN as Fred/Young Scrooge, ISIDRO MEDINA III as Bob Cratchit/Dick, JOSE J DE HOYOS JR. as Fezziwig/Ghost of Christmas Present, MELISSA BARRERA GONZALEZ as Mrs. Fezziwig/ Mrs. Topper, DAVID VARGAS as Marley, GINGER GAMBLE MARTEL* as Mrs. Crachit, MELISSA SMITH as Belle/Mrs. Fred, ELISE LOPEZ as The Ghost of Christmas Past, JOSHUA COOK as Topper/Charlie, GRANTHAM WOODS, SHELLEY SMITH, and CLAUDIA FLORES as Shadow Performers, REED STAWSER as Little Scrooge/Peter, ELIANA CLEMENTINE BEHREND as Fan/Belinda, ISABELLA GRACE CERVERA as Martha/Young Wife, GRANT TUDER as School Boy.

The creative team includes JIMMY MOORE as Director, ROBERT CARDOZA JR. as Assistant Director, DR. BRIAN ANDREW CHESLIK as Director of Artistic Sign Language, KATE GLASHEEN as Dialect Coach, JAIME RAMIREZ as Music Director, JACKIE PEREZ as Stage Manager, RACHAEL LORENZETTI as Costume Designer, CARLOS R. NINE as Lighting Designer, ANGELICA "JELLI" VLACH as Props Designer, CARLOS R. NINE as Scenic Designer, BENJAMIN FARRAR as Sound and Projections Designer.

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Run time: One hour and 30 minutes with one 15-minute intermission.

Show themes: A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story focuses on the consequences of greed and the power of forgiveness, as well as themes of generosity and compassion.

Events in Celebration of A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story

Champagne Opening Night - Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

H-E-B Education Night with Post-Show Talkback - Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Pay What You Will Night - Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Pay What You Will Night - Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story. Click Here

Ticket prices with fees included for Russell Hill Rogers Theater are $50 (Adult), $35 (Military/Student/Older Adults 60+, First-Responders), and $20 (Child Under 12) are available online at www.thepublicsa.org or by phone at (210) 733-7258, for additional information about 20% OFF with a group sales of 8 or more, email boxoffice@thepublicsa.org. The Russell Hill Rogers Theater is wheelchair accessible.

Flex Passes Information for The Public Theater of San Antonio

3-Show Flex Passes are available. Flex Passes for three shows offer a savings of 30% OFF regular adult tickets. Youth Passes are also available. To purchase or learn more about passes, visit www.thepublicsa.org/subscriptions.

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story is proudly sponsored by Robert K. Brown and Dennis B. Karbach as Presenting Sponsors for the 2023-24 Season.

About The Public Theater of San Antonio

The Public Theater of San Antonio is a non-profit organization producing live professional theater that inspires, educates, and connects communities. As San Antonio's regional professional theater, many volunteers and service contractors contribute to the organization's success. An average of two hundred professionally paid performers and technicians annually participate in productions. Nearly 90% of the performers and creative team members are from the local region. Established in 1912 as the San Antonio Dramatic Club and incorporated on April 6, 1927, as the San Antonio Little Theatre, it is the longest-running theater in South Texas. The company has had other brands, such as The San Pedro Playhouse (1997) and The Playhouse San Antonio (2012). Its most recent brand, The Public Theater of San Antonio, was unveiled on January 7, 2018, to align the organization's new professional vision to the region's needs. The Public Theater has evolved to serve its community as a 501c3 non-profit organization for over a century. Visit www.thepublicsa.org for more information.

