Cast Announced For ONCE ON THIS ISLAND: A MUSICAL At The Public Theater Of San Antonio

The Public Theater has announced the cast for Tony Award winning musical Once on This Island: A Musical, featuring a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, music by Stephen Flaherty and based upon the novel My Love, My Love by Rosa Guy.

Once on This Island: A Musical plays at the Russell Hill Rogers Theater at San Pedro Playhouse in San Pedro Park, from July 15 through August 7, 2022 under the direction of Danielle King, with musical direction by Jaime Ramirez, and choreography by Tanesha Payne.

The story follows Ti Moune, a peasant girl, as she rescues a wealthy boy from the other side of the island, Daniel, with whom she falls in love. Unbeknownst to Ti Moune, the pompous gods who preside over the island make a bet with one another over which is stronger, love or death, the stakes being Ti Moune's life. When she pursues Daniel, who has returned to his people, Ti Moune is shunned because of her lowly status. Her determination and capacity to love, though, is not enough to win Daniel's heart, and Ti Moune pays the ultimate price; but the gods turn Ti Moune into a tree that grows so strong and so tall, it breaks the wall that separates the societies and ultimately unites them. (MTIshows.com)

With vibrant music and unique theatrical storytelling, Danielle King is excited about directing this musical: "I am honored to work with The Public and this amazing team of talented and passionate individuals to share this important story of love at this critical time in our lives."

The cast includes JANECIA STEVENSON* as Ti Moune; JEREMY BILBO as Papa Ge; VINCENT HARDY* as Agwe; DARCELL BIOS* as Asaka; REBEKAH WILLIAMS as Erzulie; EDWARD BURKLEY as Tonton Julian; VIC TREVINO as Armand/Storyteller; REGINA BURPO as Mama Euralie; Michael Salinas as Daniel, NERRYL WILLIAMS as Madame Armand/Storyteller, BIANCA GONZALEZ as Andrea/Storyteller, RU MCINTYRE and HARLEM PAYNE as Little Ti Moune, and CAMPBELL REID ANDREWS, ALAIA BROWN, JOSHUA COOK, JEREMY MARMOLEJO, DANICA MCKINNEY, and JESSICA WILLIS as Storytellers.

Directed by DANIELLE KING, the production team also includes JAIME RAMIREZ as Music Director, TANESHA PAYNE as Choreographer, Javier Sanchez as Scenic Designer, MICHAEL CIARAMITARO as Costume Designer, CARLOS R. NINE as Lighting Designer, CAROLYN OROSCO as Sound Designer, SAPHIRE MENDEZ* as Stage Manager, and GISELLE GALINDO* as Assistant Stage Manager.

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Show themes: Once on This Island: A Musical focuses on some fearful, yet very passionate moments. It may be best suited for children who are able to handle such subject matter. This gripping and other-worldly story will delight patrons of all ages.

Events in Celebration of Once on This Island: A Musical

Opening Night- Friday, July 15, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Pay-What-You-Will Night** - Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Engagement Night with ASL - Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 7 p.m.

ASL Interpreted Performance - Friday, August 5, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

ASL Interpreted Performance - Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 2 p.m.

** Sign up for emails or visit Facebook or Instagram for promo codes.

Ticket link for Once on This Island: A Musical, click here

Tickets for shows are $45 (Standard), $30 (Military/Student/Senior* with valid ID), and $15 (Child Under 12) are available online at thepublicsa.org/currentseason, by phone at (210) 733-7258. The Public Theater of San Antonio is wheelchair accessible. For additional information about group sales, contact Patron Services Manager, Ariel Rosen at ariel.rosen@thepublicsa.org.