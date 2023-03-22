Cara Mía Theatre Presents Premiere of ORÍGENES/ORIGINS

Cara Mía Theatre's upcoming world premiere is a new collaborative bilingual play with Mexico City's Laboratorio de la Máscara., Orígenes/Origins tells the immigrant story of a teenager sent by her family to live with her father in the United States. Featuring masks, movement and original music by Peruvian composer Fabricio Cavero, Orígenes/Origins will be performed mostly in Spanish with English supertitles from April 15-April 30 at the Latino Cultural Center.

Orígenes/Origins is a highly visual fable that weaves the Venado (deer), La Abuela Tortuga (grandmother turtle) and El Insecto Humano (human insect) around the life of a teenager who retraces her journey of immigration from a Latin-American country to El Norte. Orígenes/Origins is a unique production that reflects the cultural and aesthetic traditions of both companies and tells a story that is universal around the world.

Orígenes/Origins is a collective creation by Cara Mía Theatre's Executive Artistic Director David Lozano, Mexican actor and Cara Mía resident ensemble member Frida Espinosa Müller, and Colombian actor, Sorany Gutierrez, under the direction of General Director of the Laboratorio de la Máscara, Alicia Martínez Álvarez. Orígenes /Origins features additional text by New York playwright Caridad Svich. Cara MíaTheatre's Orígenes/Origins is the recipient of the TACA New Works Fund.

"Orígenes is a uniquely Mexican and Latin-American lens on immigration yet it seeks to connect to the worldwide experiences of immigration throughout the world," says Executive Artistic Director David Lozano. "Like all of our work with Mexico City's Laboratorio de la Máscara, cultural roots are a means for healing for those who immigrate to the United States. In Orígenes/Origins, culture is center stage as the pathway towards self-realization."

