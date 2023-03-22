Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cara Mía Theatre Presents Premiere of ORÍGENES/ORIGINS

Performances run April 15-April 30, 2023 at the Latino Cultural Center.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Cara Mía Theatre Presents Premiere of ORÍGENES/ORIGINS

Cara Mía Theatre's upcoming world premiere is a new collaborative bilingual play with Mexico City's Laboratorio de la Máscara., Orígenes/Origins tells the immigrant story of a teenager sent by her family to live with her father in the United States. Featuring masks, movement and original music by Peruvian composer Fabricio Cavero, Orígenes/Origins will be performed mostly in Spanish with English supertitles from April 15-April 30 at the Latino Cultural Center.

Orígenes/Origins is a highly visual fable that weaves the Venado (deer), La Abuela Tortuga (grandmother turtle) and El Insecto Humano (human insect) around the life of a teenager who retraces her journey of immigration from a Latin-American country to El Norte. Orígenes/Origins is a unique production that reflects the cultural and aesthetic traditions of both companies and tells a story that is universal around the world.

Orígenes/Origins is a collective creation by Cara Mía Theatre's Executive Artistic Director David Lozano, Mexican actor and Cara Mía resident ensemble member Frida Espinosa Müller, and Colombian actor, Sorany Gutierrez, under the direction of General Director of the Laboratorio de la Máscara, Alicia Martínez Álvarez. Orígenes /Origins features additional text by New York playwright Caridad Svich. Cara MíaTheatre's Orígenes/Origins is the recipient of the TACA New Works Fund.

"Orígenes is a uniquely Mexican and Latin-American lens on immigration yet it seeks to connect to the worldwide experiences of immigration throughout the world," says Executive Artistic Director David Lozano. "Like all of our work with Mexico City's Laboratorio de la Máscara, cultural roots are a means for healing for those who immigrate to the United States. In Orígenes/Origins, culture is center stage as the pathway towards self-realization."

Cara Mía Theatre presents Orígenes / Origins, an international Collaboration with the Laboratorio de la Mascara from Mexico City.




NALAC Announces the Selected Fellows for the 2023 Advocacy Leadership Institute Photo
NALAC Announces the Selected Fellows for the 2023 Advocacy Leadership Institute
The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures announces the cohort of artists, arts administrators, and cultural workers participating in the 2023 Advocacy Leadership Institute (ALI). The selected fellows will complete a two-month virtual program culminating with a trip to Washington D.C. this spring to meet with legislators and national arts and nonprofit leaders. 
THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL To be Presented at Magik Theatre This Summe Photo
THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL To be Presented at Magik Theatre This Summer
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, featuring book by Joe Tracz, and music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, will run JULY 1 - AUGUST 6, 2023 at Magik Theatre. 
BOUND BY TRUTH Comes to San Antonio This Month Photo
BOUND BY TRUTH Comes to San Antonio This Month
The Classic Theatre of San Antonio is bringing Bound by Truth, the award-winning work of local female playwright Sheila Rinear, to Mission Concepción on March 26, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.
Guadalupe Cultural Arts Centers Theater Arts Program Presents CHATOS BRIDGE Photo
Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's Theater Arts Program Presents CHATO'S BRIDGE
Written by Mono Riojas Aguilar and directed by Georgette Maria Lockwood, “Chato's Bridge” will be held at the historic Guadalupe Theater from March 23-March 26, presented by the Guadalupe Cultural Art Center's Theater Arts program.

More Hot Stories For You


NALAC Announces the Selected Fellows for the 2023 Advocacy Leadership InstituteNALAC Announces the Selected Fellows for the 2023 Advocacy Leadership Institute
March 15, 2023

The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures announces the cohort of artists, arts administrators, and cultural workers participating in the 2023 Advocacy Leadership Institute (ALI). The selected fellows will complete a two-month virtual program culminating with a trip to Washington D.C. this spring to meet with legislators and national arts and nonprofit leaders. 
THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL To be Presented at Magik Theatre This SummerTHE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL To be Presented at Magik Theatre This Summer
March 15, 2023

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, featuring book by Joe Tracz, and music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, will run JULY 1 - AUGUST 6, 2023 at Magik Theatre. 
BOUND BY TRUTH Comes to San Antonio This MonthBOUND BY TRUTH Comes to San Antonio This Month
March 14, 2023

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio is bringing Bound by Truth, the award-winning work of local female playwright Sheila Rinear, to Mission Concepción on March 26, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.
Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's Theater Arts Program Presents CHATO'S BRIDGEGuadalupe Cultural Arts Center's Theater Arts Program Presents CHATO'S BRIDGE
March 8, 2023

Written by Mono Riojas Aguilar and directed by Georgette Maria Lockwood, “Chato's Bridge” will be held at the historic Guadalupe Theater from March 23-March 26, presented by the Guadalupe Cultural Art Center's Theater Arts program.
Cast And Creative Team Announced For THE PAJAMA GAME At The Public Theater of San AntonioCast And Creative Team Announced For THE PAJAMA GAME At The Public Theater of San Antonio
March 6, 2023

The spring, The Pajama Game will play in the Russell Hill Rogers Theater at The Public Theater of San Antonio, the longest-running theatre company in Texas.
share