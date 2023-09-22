Cara Mía Theatre announces its 2023-2024 season, “Bodies Made of Stories”, with five unique productions dedicated to celebrate and uplift diverse voices through transformative Latinx theatre.

The season begins on September 29 with its annual “Latinidades: A Festival of Latinx Theatre” series showcasing We Have Iré, a bilingual, musical play from Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater from the Bronx, NY and Paul S. Flores from San Francisco, CA. Written by Flores and directed by Rosalba Rolón, We Have Iré is about the triumphant journeys of artists from Cuba's countryside to the U.S. and back. The second production of the festival is the launch of Cara Mía Theatre's national touring production of resident playwright Virginia Grise's manifesto, Your Healing is Killing Me, running from October 5 through October 8.

The Latinidades festival series ends on a hilarious note with “Barrio Daze,” a one-man Latino comedy show, written and performed by Adrian Villegas, that tells the story of a fateful Election Day in the barrio. Shows run from October 12-15, 2023.

After the new year, the 2023-2024 season continues with a co-production with Soul Rep Theatre and Mulato Teatro from Mexico on February 17, 2024 through March 5, 2024 with the world premiere of the English translation of Jamie Chabuad's Yanga. Inspired by the real-life story of Gaspar Yanga, Yanga tells the story of an enslaved African prince who led a rebellion in what is now Veracruz, Mexico and successfully negotiated an independent territory with the Crown of Spain. The season concludes with Diosa, a new play, inspired by Coatlicue, the mother of all Aztec Gods, in collaboration with Manifesto Poetico: International Laboratory of Theatre Research and Productions. These performances run from April 6 through April 22, 2024.

“What is the battleground for planetary and individual health? I believe it is the stories we tell ourselves,” says David Lozano, Executive Artistic Director of Cara Mía Theatre. “Are we living out stories of division and oppression, or are we celebrating our diversity and unity? Our 2023-24 season, “Bodies Made of Stories”, aims to uplift the vast diversity of our Latinx experiences in our communities.”

2023-2024 SEASON DETAILS

Latinidades: A Festival of Latinx Theatre

September 29 – October 15, 2023

WE HAVE IRE

A Pregones/PRTT and Paul S. Flores' co-production by Paul S. Flores

from San Francisco, CA and Bronx, NY.

Written by Paul S. Flores

Directed by Rosalba Rolon

3 PERFORMANCES ONLY!

We Have Iré is a bilingual, musical play about the triumphant journeys of artists from Cuba's countryside to the United States and back. Brought together by their common pursuit of achieving their dreams, their stories come to life through Afro-Caribbean music, contemporary dance, spoken word, storytelling, and jazz.

We Have Iré is a National Performance Network/Visual Artist Network (NPN/VAN) Creation & Development Fund Project co-commissioned by Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater in partnership with Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, Gala Hispanic Theatre, MACLA, Miami Light Project, MECA Houston and NPN/VAN. The Creation & Development Fund is supported by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts (a federal agency). For more information: www.npnweb.org.

September 29 – October 1, 2023

Opening Night Reception on September 29th at 6:30 PM.

YOUR HEALING IS KILLING ME

Are you a Revolutionary?

In association with a todo dar productions, Cara Mia Theatre presents the National Touring Production from Dallas, TX and Austin, TX.

Written by Virginia Grise

Directed by Kendra Ware

NATIONAL TOURING PRODUCTION

The launch of the national touring production of Virginia Grise's manifesto, Your Healing is Killing Me, urges communities to sharpen their tools for self-defense. Her escape hatches to freedom exist everywhere we are willing to see them–from the treatments and consejos of curanderas, abortion doctors, Marxist artists, and bougie dermatologists.

YHiKM is a recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts Fund.

October 5 – 8, 2023

Opening Night Reception on October 5th at 6:30 PM.

BARRIO DAZE

A Latino Comedy Project production from Austin, TX

Written and performed by Adrian Villegas

3 PERFORMANCES ONLY!

Barrio Daze is a solo Latino comedy show by Adrian Villegas that tells the story of a fateful Election Day in the barrio through the lives of nine very different characters. The communities under attack strike back against a rabidly conservative politician in the heated Senatorial race. At the frontline is the hood's very own Chicano school teacher's inspiring grass-roots campaign.

October 12 – 15, 2023

Opening Night Reception on October 12th at 6:30 PM.

Continuation of 2023-2024 Season

YANGA - (World Premiere)

With Soul Rep Theatre in association with Mulato Teatro from Mexico as part of the Café/Negro Series

Written by Jaime Chabaud

Translated by Tomas Ayala-Torres

Directed by Aynika McMillan

Jaime Chabaud's Yanga is inspired by the real-life story of Gaspar Yanga, an enslaved African Prince who led a rebellion and successfully negotiated an independent territory with the Spanish crown less than 100 years after the arrival of Hernán Cortés in Mexico. Newly translated to English for the first time, Yanga sheds light on the history of the Afro-Mexican experience.

The project is a part of CMT's and SRTC's Cafe/Negro Arts Series, a series of collaborations between the two companies that began in 1998 to bring Black and Brown voices together on Dallas stages.

Yanga is a recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts Fund.

February 17 – March 5, 2024

Opening Night Reception on February 12th at 6:30 PM.

DIOSA

A world premiere production, created In collaboration with Manifesto Poetico: International Laboratory of Theatre Research and Productions

Written by Cara Mía Theatre and Manifesto Poetico

Directed by Manifesto Poetico: Paige Allerton & Carlos García Estévez

Created in collaboration with Manifesto Poetico: International Laboratory of Theatre Research and Productions, Diosa is a new play inspired by Coatlicue, the mother of all Aztec Gods. Featuring live music and physical theatre, Diosa explores a world that reflects our ancient feminine archetype, a return to co-existence with Mother Nature, and a future inspired by our collective Dream.

Free Demonstration Performances

December 9 & 10, 2023

World Premiere

April 6 – April 21, 2024

Latino Cultural Center

2600 Live Oak, Dallas, TX, 75204

TICKETS

Memberships - $150 (single) to $250 (double)

Festival Passes - $50

Opening Night – $25

General Admission – $20

Senior / Veteran – $15

Student – $10

Memberships can be purchased at

Click Here

$50 Festival Passes can be purchased at

Click Here

For more information, contact us at info@caramiatheatre.org, call us at 214.516.07056 or visit us at Click Here.