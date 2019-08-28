CULTURE CLASH To Headline 17th Annual Black And Latino Playwrights Celebration

The performance troupe Culture Clash will be a special guest during the 17th annual Black and Latino Playwrights Celebration (BLPC) Sept. 2-8 at Texas State University.

Organized by the Department of Theatre and Dance, the BLPC will feature two plays selected for workshopping and staged readings after a nationwide call for submissions. The BLPC will also feature a tribute to Culture Clash, including a question and answer session with troupe members Herbert Siguenza and Ric Salinas.

Culture Clash is comprised of writer-comedians Richard Montoya, Ric Salinas and Herbert Siguenza. Culture Clash's works range from comedic sketches to full-length plays and screenplays, all of which feature political and social satire. The troupe's members have appeared separately and together in several films and received numerous awards, commissions and grants.

The tribute to Culture Clash will take place 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 in the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

This year, BLPC will host a performance workshop with Siguenza and Salinas 2-5 p.m. Sept. 7 in room 209 of the Theatre Center. The event is free but requires advance registration by calling (512) 245-6500.

The new play development reading presentation of "As a Mighty Stream" by Melissa Maxwell and Rob Urbinati will be 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5 for all attendees. Following the reading of "As a Mighty Stream," there will be a special performance of "Blue Spiral," written and performed by Texas State Department of Theatre and Dance faculty member Nadine Mozon.

The new play development reading presentation of "Delivery" by Jelisa Jay Robinson will take place at noon Sept. 8 in the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Tickets are $5 for all attendees.

The BLPC celebrates the voices of Black and Latino playwrights by work-shopping new plays in collaboration with professional directors, actors and university students. For more information, visit www.theatreanddance.txstate.edu/Productions/BLPC.html.





Related Articles Shows View More San Antonio Stories

More Hot Stories For You