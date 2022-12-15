Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The 44th CineFestival will focus on Chicano, Latinx and Native American cinema, with an emphasis on Texas related films.

Dec. 15, 2022  
CINEFESTIVAL San Antonio Launches Call For Entries

The nation's original and longest-running Latino film festival returns in the summer of 2023 with the 44th edition of CineFestival San Antonio. Presented by the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, San Antonio's annual celebration of independent Latino cinema will take place July 12-16, 2023, at the historic Guadalupe Theater in San Antonio's Westside.

The 44th CineFestival will focus on Chicano, Latinx and Native American cinema, with an emphasis on Texas related films. The Festival will be accepting films finalized after January of 2021. Depending on public health guidelines issued for the dates of the festival, the event will be held as a mix of virtual and live events, or exclusively in virtual format.


To read the full Call for Entries and to submit a film, visit: https://filmfreeway.com/44CineFestivalSanAntonio


CineFestival San Antonio traditionally hosts screenings, Q&A sessions and panels at the historic Guadalupe Theater. Workshops, receptions, and after parties are held at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center campus and other community partner venues. Free community events include Family Day presenting a family friendly screening, a Youth Program showcasing work made by filmmakers 18 years old or younger, and a matinee Senior Cinema screening for the area's elderly film lovers.


"CineFestival is honored to be able to continue serving a growing community of local, regional, and national film and media artists of all levels of experience. The spirit of the festival is to foster the work of San Antonio and Texas based filmmakers as their voices mature, while keeping our finger in the pulse of what nationwide filmmakers are producing and offering international context."


"As we continue to provide local audiences to watch films that will otherwise be unavailable on the big screen, and to witness stories that are important and relevant to our communities, we also look forward to continue creating career defining opportunities to participating artists and festival alumni through workshops and master classes offered by established artists and members of the film industry," said Eugenio del Bosque, CineFestival Programmer.

Link for more information.

Link to submit film.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Early Bird Entry: Jan. 15, 2023

Regular Entry: April 15, 2023

Late Entry: May 15, 2023

Final Notification: June 6, 2023

Festival Dates:
July 12 - 16, 2023 FEES:

Early Bird Entry Fee: $10

Regular Entry Fee: $15

Late Entry Fee: $20

Youth Films: $0

SUBMIT YOUR FILM

The 44th CineFestival is sponsored by the City of San Antonio, the San Antonio Film Commission and Texas Commission on the Arts.

For over four decades, CineFestival San Antonio has hosted many of the industry's pioneering U.S. Latino and Mexican films, actors, and directors. Highlights from past editions include appearances by Marcela Arteaga, Gina Rodriguez, Guillermo del Toro, Edward James Olmos, Benjamin Bratt, Jesse Borrego, Esai Morales, Aurora Guerrero, Raúl Castillo, Luis Valdez, Lalo Alcaraz, Cruz Angeles, Hector Galan, Adán Medrano, and some of the fresh voices in Latino film including Fernando Frias de la Parra, Cristina Ibarra, Alex Rivera, Chelsea Rendon, and Steve Acevedo. For more information about CineFestival San Antonio, go to https://guadalupeculturalarts.org/cine-festival.

About the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center
The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center was founded in 1980 as a nonprofit, multi-disciplinary organization. Located in the heart of San Antonio's westside, the Guadalupe is one of the largest community-based organizations in the US with the mission to cultivate, promote and preserve traditional and contemporary Chicano, Latino and Native American arts and culture through multidisciplinary programming.


