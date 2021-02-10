Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway in San Antonio Series Returns in September 2021

The season kicks off with My Fair Lady, and includes Hamilton, Mean Girls, and more!

Feb. 10, 2021  
Broadway returns to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre beginning in September 2021!

The Broadway in San Antonio series will kick off with My Fair Lady, September 21-26, 2021.

The full season will include The Lion King, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Tootsie, Hamilton, Summer, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Mean Girls.

Season tickets are on sale now online or by calling Broadway in San Antonio at 800-215-SHOW (7469), from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Tickets for individual shows will go on sale at a later date.

Learn more or book tickets at BroadwayInSanAntonio.com.


