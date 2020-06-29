Ballet San Antonio Launches Online Summer Dance Intensive

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Ballet San Antonio is launching an online summer dance intensive.

This is a two-week program that will offer both classical ballet technique classes and modern dance classes, as well as pointe work and batteries.

There are limited spots available with adjusted rates.

Full Session: July 27-August 7, 2020

Tuition: $400

Week One: July 27-31, 2020

Tuition: $200

Week Two: August 3-7, 2020

Tuition: $200

To register for classes or learn about the company's 2020-2021 season, visit balletsanantonio.org.

