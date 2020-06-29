Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Ballet San Antonio Launches Online Summer Dance Intensive
Ballet San Antonio is launching an online summer dance intensive.
This is a two-week program that will offer both classical ballet technique classes and modern dance classes, as well as pointe work and batteries.
There are limited spots available with adjusted rates.
Full Session: July 27-August 7, 2020
Tuition: $400
Week One: July 27-31, 2020
Tuition: $200
Week Two: August 3-7, 2020
Tuition: $200
To register for classes or learn about the company's 2020-2021 season, visit balletsanantonio.org.