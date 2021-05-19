Ballet San Antonio Announces 2021-22 Season

Ballet San Antonio has announced its upcoming 2021-22 season!

The season will open in October with A Night at the Castle featuring iconic pieces from the classics, Swan Lake and The Sleeping Beauty.

Next up will be Ballet San Antonio's annual holiday classic, The Nutcracker, which will feature live music by the San Antonio Symphony and a children's cast of over 100 children.

Finally, the season will conclude with Don Quixote, bringing Spanish flair, humor, and adventures to the stage.

All performances will take place at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

The full lineup is as follows:

A Night at the Castle, Oct. 22-24

The Nutcracker, Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12

Don Quixote, March 4-6

Learn more at https://balletsanantonio.org/performances-2/.