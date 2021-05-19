Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet San Antonio Announces 2021-22 Season

The season will open in October with A Night at the Castle featuring iconic pieces from the classics, Swan Lake and The Sleeping Beauty.

May. 19, 2021  
Ballet San Antonio Announces 2021-22 Season

Ballet San Antonio has announced its upcoming 2021-22 season!

The season will open in October with A Night at the Castle featuring iconic pieces from the classics, Swan Lake and The Sleeping Beauty.

Next up will be Ballet San Antonio's annual holiday classic, The Nutcracker, which will feature live music by the San Antonio Symphony and a children's cast of over 100 children.

Finally, the season will conclude with Don Quixote, bringing Spanish flair, humor, and adventures to the stage.

All performances will take place at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

The full lineup is as follows:

A Night at the Castle, Oct. 22-24

The Nutcracker, Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12

Don Quixote, March 4-6

Learn more at https://balletsanantonio.org/performances-2/.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More San Antonio Stories
Texmaniacs With Santiago Jimenez Will Perform at The Guadalupe Theater This Thursday Photo

Texmaniacs With Santiago Jimenez Will Perform at The Guadalupe Theater This Thursday

The University of Texas at El Paso Virtual Spring Concert Will Stream Tonight Photo

The University of Texas at El Paso Virtual Spring Concert Will Stream Tonight

VIDEO: OUR TOWN Opens This Thursday at The Classic Theatre of San Antonio Photo

VIDEO: OUR TOWN Opens This Thursday at The Classic Theatre of San Antonio

OUR TOWN to Open at The Classic Theatre of San Antonio Photo

OUR TOWN to Open at The Classic Theatre of San Antonio


More Hot Stories For You

  • Opera Memphis Presents SCALIA/GINSBURG
  • COME FROM AWAY, THE LION KING & More Announced for Orpheum Theatre Group Broadway Season
  • Graceland's Performing Arts Camp Announces Broadway Touring Star Patrick Dunn Will Serve As Special Guest Mentor
  • A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Be Performed by Murfreesboro Little Theatre at Oaklands Mansion