BWW Review: HAMILTON on Tour

Alexander Hamilton was one of the founding fathers of the United States. It's no secret that Hamilton was a passionate and talented writer that penned some of the United States early documents that have stood the test of time and secured freedom for the original colonies. His life was unique and his death equally distinctive. When Lin-Manuel Miranda had the opportunity to read the book Alexander Hamiltonby Ron Chernow, he knew Hamilton's story needed to be shared with the world. Miranda spent seven years writing and rewriting the now legendary musical HAMILTON. In fact, Miranda said, "It took me seven years to write this show. This is no overnight success - took me a year to write the second song in the show 'My Shot.' I'm in awe of people who can just write well and quickly" (CNBC, 2017).

HAMILTON has won many awards including Tony Awards, Drama Desk, and Grammys. It has been one of the most successful shows currently on Broadway. And recently, HAMILTON took to the road and opened up this one-of-a-kind musical to audiences in San Antonio, Texas.

As HAMILTON opens, we learn a lot about his difficult life and spending most of it alone and away from anyone he loved. HAMILTON engages the audience from the very first note and impeccably choreographed dance to the final curtain call. It's impossible to look away for fear of missing something that helps piece together the life that was Alexander Hamilton's.

Many may feel disappointed when they realize that Lin-Manuel Miranda is not gracing the stage as Alexander Hamilton like he once did on Broadway as well as Puerto Rico and Chicago. But, as soon as you hear the first notes of triple threat Joseph Morales bellow through the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas, you are drawn in to his talent as well as the talents of the others who are part of this history making musical. The audience seemed to be on the edge of their seats and enthralled with all the actors playing their parts seamlessly and eloquently throughout.

As mentioned previously, Joseph Morales as Alexander Hamilton proved himself from the very first note and the audience cheered his entrance. He was a topnotch professional and well prepared to play such a demanding role. It was evident that the audience approved as he sang such songs as "Aaron Burr, Sir," "The Story of Tonight" and "Hurricane." He received cheers and applause throughout the evening.

The entire cast was amazing and strong as they held their own in playing their various roles. It was wonderful to see the audience reaction to such a well-written, well performed Broadway show. A few stand-outs included the part of Angelica, played by Ta'Rea Campbell. She seemed to fall right into the role as if it was just for her. Songs like "The Schuyler Sisters" and "Satisfied" were moving as she sang them. The part of Eliza was equally challenging and wonderfully performed by Erin Clemons. The song "Helpless" in particular was spectacularly done by Clemons. Having done past shows like LES MISERABLES as Eponine and Esmeralda in THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, she was well prepared to play Eliza.

There was Nik Walker who played the part of Aaron Burr. He was perfectly suited for this role. In particular, "Dear Theodosia" sung along with Morales was beautiful and touching as the two voices complemented each other. And finally, certainly not least, but equally prepared was Kyle Scatliffe who played the part of Lafayette/Jefferson. His talent really excelled as he "Guns and Ships" and another equally difficult, "What'd I Miss."

This touring production of HAMILTON called The Phillip Cast is nothing less than spectacular as the well-trained, well-seasoned performers proved as they took to the stage at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio Texas. If you want a chance to see it while it's in San Antonio, go to the Majestic Theatre's website to see what few tickets they may have left. It will be here until May 26, 2019. There is also a great way to see the show on a budget. HAMILTON offers the opportunity to get in on a lottery for orchestra seats for $10 each. Check out the details here. But, don't miss this wonderful performance. It is everything everyone said it would be and more. It lives up to its hype and reputation.

PHOTO CREDIT: Joan Marcus





