BWW Review: ELF THE MUSICAL at The Public Theater Of San Antonio

"The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!" The 2003 classic Christmas movie starring Will Ferrell comes splendidly to the stage in all of its hilarious, warmhearted glory at The Public Theater of San Antonio. With book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin and music by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, ELF THE MUSICAL is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season. It tells the story of Buddy, a human raised by elves living in the North Pole. When Buddy learns he is a human, he goes on a quest to find his father in New York City, who just so happens to be on the naughty list. Featuring the one-liners you know and love from the movie, backed by an incredible score, ELF THE MUSICAL at The Public Theater is non-stop entertainment for the entire family.

From the North Pole to New York and back again, the set, designed by Sandra Lopez and George Green, was the perfect winter wonderland. The snow globe backdrop added a particularly creative touch. The costumes designed by Elisa Bierschenk were incredibly bright and fun. It was hard not to smile to see a stage full of merry elves dancing and singing. The audience most certainly wished they were right up on stage dancing and singing with them!

James R. Welch starred as Buddy the Elf, playing him with all the right loveable innocence and big heart. He made Buddy all his own and was a joy to watch. As Jovie, Mariel Ardila had was honest and the perfect contrast to the high-energy Buddy. Diving a little deeper into Jovie's story was a true treat and Ardila did a wonderful job showing more to Jovie than the movie allowed. Other stand-outs included Paige Berry as Deb and Kennith Andrew Patterson as Manager. The entire cast was a joy to watch and their jolly nature and charming personalities filled the audience with so much Christmas spirit there would never be a doubt that Santa's sleigh would not fly!

Don't be a "cotton headed ninny muggins!" Spend the holiday season with everyone's favorite Elf at The Public Theater. ELF THE MUSICAL is now playing until December 22, 2019. Visit the theater's website or call 210-733-7258 for tickets.

PHOTO CREDIT: Siggi Ragnar





