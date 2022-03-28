BWW Review: 35MM IS A UNIQUE EXPLORATION OF ART COME TO LIFE at The Public Theatre San Antonio

35MM at The Public Theatre San Antonio is an interesting exploration on bring still images to life through song, dance, and storytelling. In the Director's notes, Rick Sanchez, explains that after sitting with this piece the best way to approach it was to create something and experience it, similarly to what one might do when visiting a museum. You walk up to the piece, you take everything in and you experience it personally even if you are in a crowded room. 35MM: A Musical Exhibition is definitely an experience and one that is enhanced if you read the Director's notes prior to the experience (pro-tip).

The exhibition begins as soon as you walk into the theatre. You are immediately intrigued by the set designed by Cordelia Rios which is a series of frames and oversized photography film. The frames narrow at the center where there are two circles making the entire stage simultaneously a serious of pictures frames and a photography camera with zoom; above the stage a single frame hangs which projects various images referenced in the Director's note which inspire this musical exhibition.

The cast was a powerhouse of vocal ability and high energy commitment to their characters. Each performer showcasing their talents in solo, duet, and group numbers. While the musical exhibition did not have a through plot each photograph and accompanying musical number told a story in and of itself.

One particularly powerful moment of storytelling occurs during "Leave Luanne". It features Chaz Ingraham as the vocal storyteller with the rest of the ensemble acting out a haunting story about abuse, death, and revenge. Ingraham's voice rings out clear over the top of an stellar band conducted by Andrew Hendley. Jillian Sainz becomes Luanne in this scene, immediately gaining sympathy from the audience as Isidro Medina III struts the stage with strong physical movements becoming what we all expect her abusive husband to be, The physical acting by these two actors was brilliant and really took the audience on a journey that brought tears to my eyes.

John Berring brought the comedy during "Caralee" in which he expertly showcases the life of a nanny for a young girl. His ability to physically reenact being tortured by a child while also nailing every note was a delight for the eyes and ears. Jennifer Hoskins and Isidro Medina III's duet "Make Me Happy" was such a wonderful exploration of a relationship. The two not only killed the vocals with their voices weaving together effortlessly the lyrics, written by Ryan Scott Oliver, delve into what it takes to keep a relationship strong. Each character discussing how they are imperfect and hard to deal with but somehow the other manages to make them happy.

Overall 35MM: A Musical Exhibition is an unique experience that I think appeals to several different types of people. Ryan Scott Olivier's music ranges in style from folk to jazz to pop to country and really keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. At times the audio was hard to understand, whether that was diction or audio interference is hard to tell but one thing is sure you don't want miss this opportunity to experience this amazing piece of musical performance art.

How To Get Tickets

35MM: A Musical Exhibition runs weekends through April 16th. Tickets can be purchased on the Public Theatre San Antonio's website.