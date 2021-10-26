Agarita Brings the Arts to the Community Through Hall Mobile Concert Experience

Agarita, San Antonio's innovative chamber ensemble, has announced that it will be performing six more of its unique Humble Hall mobile concerts during the remainder of the year. The outdoor, open-air concerts, featuring classical and contemporary music, are part of a series that is being offered in all of the city's 10 districts.

"At a time where classical music and the arts are needed even more to connect, we're thrilled to continue to bring free concerts to San Antonio and throughout South Texas," said Marisa Bushman, viola and Agarita executive director. "Our theme is bringing the music to you without financial barriers and without the extra expense of traveling to a concert hall or venue. We're excited to have fulfilled our goal, by the end of year, to have performed in every district in San Antonio, exposing our live music and artist expression to new audiences."

All ages are welcome and attendees are invited to bring a chair or blanket. The concerts, which are outdoors, are sponsored by the Russell Hill Rogers Fund for the Arts. Performances will be held at the following times and locations:

Saturday, Oct. 30

1 p.m., Castle Hills, The Commons, 207 Lemonwood Drive

4 p.m., District 4, Christus Santa Rosa, 2827 Babcock Road

Sunday, Nov. 7

11 a.m., District 4, Pearsall Park, 5102 Old Pearsall Road

3 p.m. District 5, Roosevelt Park, 331 Roosevelt Ave.

Saturday, Dec. 18

11 a.m., District 6, location TBD

3 p.m., Districts 9 and 10, McAllister Park, 13102 Jones Maltsberger Road

Agarita's Humble Hall, the first of its kind in Texas, debuted in December 2020 and provides easy public access to world-class performances while reinventing the traditional concert experience. The concerts are bilingual and open to the public. They last approximately 45 minutes, with no intermission, and include members of Agarita discussing their art with audiences, thereby forging a deeper connection with them.