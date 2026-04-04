Teatro Audaz to Present FESTIVAL AUDAZ: A Celebration of New Works and Community Voices

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Teatro Audaz announced the return of Festival Audaz, its signature two-day festival celebrating bold storytelling, emerging voices, and multidisciplinary performance, on May 2 and 3.

The event will take place at 1310 S. Brazos St., with event gates opening at 4 p.m. and programming continuing through 10 p.m. each evening.

Festival Audaz showcases fully staged one-act plays developed through Teatro Audaz's Nuestras Historias New Play Workshops, alongside a vibrant community arts showcase that highlights a diverse range of performance styles. Designed as a platform for both theatrical and multidisciplinary artists, the festival uplifts voices from across the community and invites audiences to experience storytelling in its many dynamic forms.

In addition to new theatrical works, Festival Audaz features performances spanning dance, singing, live music, spoken word and slam poetry, stand-up comedy, drag, and other performance-based art forms-creating a space where artistry and cultura intersect in celebration.

Performance Schedule:

Saturday, May 2, 2026

The Dangerous History of La Lotería by C.M. Bratton — 6 p.m.

Puro Pastorela by Becka Morton — 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 3, 2026

The Three Curses of Apollo Alvarado by Adrian Noel — 6 p.m.

Storytime with Abuelita by Patricia Zamora — 8 p.m.

Festival Audaz continues Teatro Audaz's mission to amplify underrepresented voices and foster new work that reflects the richness and diversity of our shared experiences.