Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ANTIGONE Announced At The Classic Theatre

Antigone is an adaptation by Emily Mann from the play by Sophocles.

Mar. 23, 2021  

ANTIGONE Announced At The Classic Theatre

On April 8, Classic Theatre will open its next production, continuing its season of Theatre in the Rough, with Antigone- an adaptation by Emily Mann from the play by Sophocles.

Antigone is about a girl who must choose between what she believes to be right: burying her brother, or following the laws of man, which ultimately leads to facing death herself.

The play Antigone begins with two brothers fighting for the kingship of Thebes. Both men die in battle. Their successor and uncle, Creon, decides that one brother will be buried but the other brother will be left on the field of battle. Their sister, Antigone, finds herself having to choose between what she believes to be right: burying her brother, or following the laws of man and facing death herself. What happens when we are forced to choose between doing what we feel is right and what the world is telling us is right? What forces us to take a stand? What are we willing to die for?

Running April 8-25, 2021. Tickets to shows in season 13 are now available online as well at classictheatre.org.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Adrienne Walker: 32 Bar Cut T-Shirt
Scenery Bags - Beetlejuice Necklace
Broadway Queen Onsie

Related Articles View More San Antonio Stories
Vexler Theater in the Barshop Jewish Community Center to Close Photo

Vexler Theater in the Barshop Jewish Community Center to Close

Galería Guadalupe Re-Opens with RESURGENCE Exhibition Photo

Galería Guadalupe Re-Opens with RESURGENCE Exhibition

Obituary: Remembering BroadwayWorld San Antonio Contributing Editor Kathy Strain Photo

Obituary: Remembering BroadwayWorld San Antonio Contributing Editor Kathy Strain

Magik Theatre Stays The Course With COVID-19 Protocols In Place Photo

Magik Theatre Stays The Course With COVID-19 Protocols In Place


More Hot Stories For You

  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!