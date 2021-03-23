ANTIGONE Announced At The Classic Theatre

On April 8, Classic Theatre will open its next production, continuing its season of Theatre in the Rough, with Antigone- an adaptation by Emily Mann from the play by Sophocles.

Antigone is about a girl who must choose between what she believes to be right: burying her brother, or following the laws of man, which ultimately leads to facing death herself.

The play Antigone begins with two brothers fighting for the kingship of Thebes. Both men die in battle. Their successor and uncle, Creon, decides that one brother will be buried but the other brother will be left on the field of battle. Their sister, Antigone, finds herself having to choose between what she believes to be right: burying her brother, or following the laws of man and facing death herself. What happens when we are forced to choose between doing what we feel is right and what the world is telling us is right? What forces us to take a stand? What are we willing to die for?

Running April 8-25, 2021. Tickets to shows in season 13 are now available online as well at classictheatre.org.